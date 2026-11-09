Rain Ends Dry Spell But Not Foundation Risk For Tyler And East Texas Homes

Floor framing and brick piers exposed during pier-and-beam work by a Risen Home Leveling crew.

Concrete pier supports installed along a brick home's foundation during a Risen Home Leveling project.

Risen Home Leveling crew members working on a concrete slab alongside a brick home.

Downspout extensions carry roof runoff away from a home's foundation.

Risen Home Leveling logo.

After a late-summer dry spell, returning rain may bring uneven soil movement beneath slab and pier-and-beam homes in Tyler and Smith County.

- Jesse Reynolds, Owner, Risen Home LevelingTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainfall that ends a dry spell does not necessarily end the risk of foundation movement for homes in Tyler and the surrounding Smith County area. After a late-summer stretch dry enough to prompt a countywide outdoor burning ban, returning rain can change soil moisture beneath houses unevenly. That change can bring its own movement, erosion and drainage problems rather than simply undoing what happened during the dry months.The pattern is worth understanding this fall because local conditions shifted quickly. The Smith County Commissioners Court issued an order prohibiting outdoor burning on Aug. 18, 2026, as dry weather settled over the region. A Smith County Emergency Services District 2 official told KLTV at the time that the area was in a“flash drought” after more than 30 days without rain. The county rescinded the ban on Oct. 5, 2026. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the National Weather Service recorded 0.95 inches of rain in the county from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.Smith County tracks dryness with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. The index runs on a 0-to-800 scale and is designed to estimate how much rainfall would be needed to return the upper soil layers to full moisture capacity. The county's average reading stood at 717 the week before the burn ban was lifted and at 541 on Oct. 5. On the index's standard scale, each point represents one-hundredth of an inch of moisture deficit, so a reading of 541 still corresponds to an estimated shortfall of roughly 5.4 inches.The index was built to gauge wildfire potential rather than foundation conditions. It still illustrates a practical point: a wet weekend can noticeably improve conditions at the surface while deeper soil remains well short of normal moisture.Longer-term records show how dry the year had been before the late-summer stretch. NOAA climate data presented on the federal Drought portal ranks January through June 2026 as the 11th-driest such period in Smith County's 132-year record. Statewide, about 60 percent of Texas was classified in drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor assessment valid Nov. 3, 2026.Forecasters also flagged the way dry ground handles a sudden soaking. Ahead of the early-October rain, Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that soils were“so dry right now that the rain's probably going to run off very quickly.” She added that the rain would ease the region's drought without breaking it.These figures describe weather and soil-moisture conditions. They do not document an increase in foundation damage in Tyler or Smith County, and no public data reviewed for this report shows a local rise in foundation failures. The concern is a general, well-understood mechanism. How strongly it affects any particular house depends on that property's soil, drainage, construction and surroundings.TYLER-AREA SOILS VARY FROM LOT TO LOTSoils around Tyler are not uniform, and it would be inaccurate to describe every local home as sitting on highly expansive clay. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's soil survey of Smith County maps a wide range of soil types. Many upland soils in the area have sandy or loamy surface layers over subsoils that range from loamy to clay-rich. Some clay-bearing layers can shrink and swell noticeably as moisture changes, while others are far less reactive. Property owners can look up the soils mapped on a specific parcel through the USDA's free Web Soil Survey, though a soil map is a general guide rather than a site-specific test.Shrink-swell behavior comes from the clay minerals themselves. Certain clays take on water and expand, then contract as they dry. When that happens beneath a house, the movement is rarely uniform, because moisture rarely changes evenly.Soil under the middle of a slab stays shaded and covered. Soil at the edges is exposed to sun, wind, tree roots, roof runoff and lawn irrigation. The differences between those zones tend to produce uneven movement, more than whether the ground is simply wet or dry.Construction and landscaping matter as well. Two neighboring houses on similar soil can respond differently for several reasons:One sits on a concrete slab and the other on piers.One lot drains well while the other holds water.Large trees draw moisture from one side of a home but not the other.Tyler's housing stock includes both older pier-and-beam houses and newer slab-on-grade construction, so local homeowners can encounter either set of concerns.WHAT HAPPENS DURING DRY WEATHERDuring an extended dry period, moisture-sensitive clay loses water and contracts. Soil can pull away from the edge of a foundation and leave a visible gap. The ground beneath part of a structure may also drop slightly relative to the rest.For a concrete slab, that can leave some sections less evenly supported than others. For a pier-and-beam home, piers or pads resting on shallow footings can settle at different rates. Inside the house, that typically shows up as floors that slope or doors that drift out of alignment.WHY THE EDGES OF A HOUSE OFTEN CHANGE FIRSTBecause the perimeter of a home is the part most exposed to weather, it is usually where soil moisture changes earliest and most sharply. In a long dry spell, soil along the outside edges can lose moisture faster than soil beneath the center of the house. The edges may then sit lower relative to the interior, a pattern sometimes described as edge drop.When rain returns, the order can reverse. Water reaches the perimeter first, and susceptible soil there may swell before moisture works its way inward. A house that moved one direction during the summer may see its edges shift the other direction after a series of storms, and the movement does not have to retrace the same path.Trees add another variable. Mature trees planted close to a house can draw significant moisture from the soil around their roots, and that demand rises in hot, dry weather. After rain, the soil near those trees may recover on a different schedule than soil on the open side of the lot. That difference can produce movement concentrated near one corner or one wall rather than across the whole structure.WHAT CHANGES WHEN HEAVY RAIN RETURNSWhen heavy rain arrives after a long dry spell, three separate processes can follow:Susceptible clay can swell as moisture returns. Water reaches some areas, such as a foundation's perimeter or a low corner of the lot, before it reaches others, so that swelling can be uneven.Intense rainfall on hard, dry ground tends to run off rather than soak in. Concentrated runoff from roofs, driveways and slopes can wash soil away from the edge of a foundation.Where grading, clogged gutters or short downspouts send water toward a house, water can collect along the foundation or in the crawl space beneath a raised floor.Rain does not necessarily reverse existing damage. A section of slab that settled during the summer will not automatically lift back to its earlier position, and cracks that opened during dry months do not reliably close. Re-wetting can also move soil in a different pattern than drying did. A home may therefore go through a second round of adjustment rather than returning to where it started.WHY CHANGES CAN UNFOLD SLOWLYSoil moisture does not reset overnight. Surface layers respond to a storm within hours, but water moves into deeper clay more gradually, and a single rain event may wet only the upper part of the soil profile. That is one reason a soil-moisture index can remain elevated even after a noticeable rain.For homeowners, the practical effect is that any foundation response to a wet season may develop over weeks or months rather than immediately after a storm. A door that closes normally the day after a heavy rain may behave differently later in the winter or the following spring. Comparing conditions across a full season gives a clearer picture than judging a house by a single week.SLAB AND PIER-AND-BEAM HOMES RESPOND DIFFERENTLYFor homes built on concrete slabs, the slab is one continuous structural unit. Differences in soil movement beneath it place stress directly on the concrete. That stress can contribute to cracking in the slab and in finishes above it, such as tile and drywall, and to measurable changes in floor elevation from one part of the house to another.Risen Home Leveling, a Tyler company that provides house leveling and foundation repair, notes in its published service information that slab problems generally fall into three patterns: settling, heaving and cracking. The company's materials also explain that a crack caused by soil movement must be distinguished from ordinary shrinkage cracking that forms as concrete cures, because only the first calls for structural work.Slab homes carry an added consideration because plumbing lines typically run beneath the concrete rather than through an accessible crawl space. The company's published materials note that movement in a slab can stress the pipes buried beneath it, and that a slow leak from a damaged line can add moisture to the surrounding soil and worsen the movement that caused it. An unexplained wet area, a rise in a water bill or the sound of running water when fixtures are off can point to a leak worth investigating separately from any rainfall.Pier-and-beam homes, which the company describes as one of the most common foundation types in East Texas, face two related but separate concerns:Support movement. The shallow piers and footings that carry the floor framing can move, producing uneven, sloping or bouncy floors.Crawl-space moisture. Water that pools beneath a raised floor, or humidity that lingers after repeated storms, can affect wooden beams, joists and subflooring over time. This can happen whether or not the piers themselves have moved.Manufactured homes face similar questions. Many rest on piers or blocks set on or near the ground surface, so changes in the soil under those supports can affect how level the home sits. After a wet period following drought, owners may notice the same signs seen in site-built homes, including sticking doors, new gaps at trim and floors that feel uneven.SIGNS WORTH NOTING, AND WHAT THEY DO NOT PROVEHomeowners commonly notice movement through everyday changes:New wall cracks, or existing cracks that appear to be widening, especially near the corners of doors and windowsDoors or windows that begin sticking or no longer latchNoticeable changes in how a floor slopesGaps opening around trim, baseboards or cabinetsSoil pulling away from the foundation's edgesWater standing near the house after rainfallThese signs warrant attention, but none of them independently establishes structural failure or identifies its cause. Sticking doors can result from seasonal humidity. Small cracks in drywall or concrete can come from ordinary shrinkage.A qualified evaluation typically considers how conditions change over time and how they are distributed across the house. Risen Home Leveling's published materials describe using elevation mapping before recommending a repair approach. Elevation mapping measures relative floor heights at points throughout a structure, which helps show where movement is concentrated.PRACTICAL STEPS DURING THE WET SEASONSeveral simple habits help homeowners manage water around a foundation and build a useful record:Keep gutters clear. Clean out leaves and debris, particularly after fall leaf drop, so roof water travels where it was designed to go.Direct downspouts away from the house. Downspouts should discharge away from the structure rather than at the base of the foundation. Extensions or splash blocks can carry water farther out.Observe drainage during a storm. Heavy rain is when drainage problems are easiest to see. Note where water flows, where it pools, and whether it moves toward or away from the house.Check the slope of the ground. The International Residential Code, a model code widely used as the basis for local residential building rules, calls for ground next to a foundation to slope away from it, generally falling at least 6 inches within the first 10 feet where site conditions allow. Settled soil, raised flower beds and landscape edging can change that slope over time.Document changes with dated photographs. Photograph cracks, gaps and door frames from the same angle each time, with a ruler or coin for scale. This makes it possible to compare conditions over weeks or months rather than relying on memory.Homeowners should be cautious about generic watering advice. The right approach to soil moisture around a foundation depends on the soil, the foundation type and the site. Adding large volumes of water to gaps that open beside a foundation can saturate soil unevenly or send water beneath the structure. Questions about moisture conditions at a specific property are best addressed by a qualified professional who has examined the home.WHAT A FOUNDATION EVALUATION TYPICALLY INVOLVESHomeowners who decide to have a house evaluated may encounter two kinds of professionals. Foundation repair contractors assess and correct movement, while licensed professional engineers can provide an independent structural assessment. In Texas, engineers are licensed through the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.Whichever route a homeowner chooses, a useful evaluation generally documents what was measured, where and when. Records such as floor elevation readings, notes on drainage and a written explanation of the suspected cause give homeowners something concrete to compare against later observations. Dated photographs taken by the homeowner over the preceding months can also help an evaluator distinguish recent movement from long-standing conditions.ABOUT RISEN HOME LEVELINGRisen Home Leveling is a family-owned house leveling and foundation repair company based in Tyler, Texas, and owned by Jesse and Angel Reynolds. The company provides pier-and-beam foundation repair, slab foundation repair, manufactured home leveling, crawl space repair and related structural services for residential and commercial properties. It serves Tyler and East Texas communities including Longview, Kilgore, Canton, Athens and Lindale. Risen Home Leveling is located at 9610 CR 21, Tyler, TX 75707, and can be reached at (903) 422-1538. More information is available at .

Jesse Reynolds

Risen Home Leveling

+1 (903) 422-1538

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Rain Ends Dry Spell but Not Foundation Risk for Tyler and East Texas Homes News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 09, 2026, 18:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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