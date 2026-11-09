Prosperplan Wealth Voted Sacramento's Favorite Financial Planner And Its Favorite Wealth Manager For 2026

Award Winning ProsperPlan Wealth Founders, Lauren M. Williams and Chris Grellas

ProsperPlan Wealth Team

Firm takes Gold in both categories in The Sacramento Bee's Sacramento Favorites competition, up from first and second place finishes in 2025

- Lauren M. Williams GOLD RIVER (SACRAMENTO), CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProsperPlan Wealth, the award-winning independent financial planning firm co-founded by Lauren M. Williams, CFP, CRPC, MBA, and Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, has been voted both Favorite Financial Planner and Favorite Wealth Manager in The Sacramento Bee's 2026 Sacramento Favorites competition. The firm earned Gold in both categories, with winners decided by public voting across the Sacramento region.“We asked Sacramento for its support, and our city and clients showed up,” said ProsperPlan co-founder Lauren Williams.“Winning both categories is a real honor, and it belongs to our clients, our team, and everyone who took the time to vote. Thank you. We don't take this trust lightly.”“Every family who walks through our doors is carrying a question: Will we be okay? Did we start too late? How do we take care of the people we love?” said co-founder Chris Grellas.“Our job is to answer those questions with a clear plan and a team that stays beside them every step of the way. Being named Sacramento's favorite tells us that our approach is working, and it pushes us to keep raising the bar.”ProsperPlan Wealth brings clients' pensions, taxes, estate documents, and savings together into one clear plan, so clients know where they stand, what comes next, and who to call. The firm offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, and estate planning. Its leadership team is headed by co-founders Chris Grellas and Lauren M. Williams, and includes Shannon Auger, Director of Client Service; Kris Schwedler, Director of New Client Experience; Cristobal Lopez, Director of Operations, and Sean David Harvey, Director of Financial Education. ProsperPlan's marketing division is led by Advantagy Managing Partner Pete Tkachuk.The recognition comes during a busy year for the firm. ProsperPlan recently launched Kaiser Permanente Retirement University (KPRU), a free, plain-language curriculum for Kaiser Permanente employees and their families that explains how their retirement plan works, from“Do I qualify for a pension?” to“How do I properly file my paperwork the year I retire?” Co-founder Chris Grellas was also named to the Sacramento Business Journal's 40 Under 40, Class of 2026. In 2025, Lauren M. Williams was named one of the Top Female Advisors in America by InvestmentNews.The ProsperPlan Wealth partner advisory team all hold the CFPdesignation, and have each earned advanced degrees in finance, including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in Financial Planning, or a Master of Science in Financial Analysis (MSFA). United by a commitment to education and excellence, the team writes for financial publications, mentors future advisors, and helps retirees, healthcare professionals, and families make confident, informed decisions about their wealth.About ProsperPlan WealthFounded by Lauren M. Williams, CFP, CRPC, MBA, and Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, ProsperPlan Wealth is a fee-only, fiduciary financial planning firm with offices in Gold River and Roseville, California. The firm helps retirees, families, healthcare workers, and business owners create and carry out holistic financial plans and feel confident about the future. With a focus on retirement planning, tax strategy, and life transitions, ProsperPlan helps clients turn years of hard work into lasting wealth and peace of mind, so they can retire confidently, make the most of their income, and secure their financial future.###Award disclosures: Favorite Financial Planner (Gold) and Favorite Wealth Manager (Gold), The Sacramento Bee / Sacramento Favorites 2026. Winners chosen by public voting. 40 Under 40: Chris Grellas, CFP, MSFA, Sacramento Business Journal 40 Under 40, Class of 2026. Award selected by editorial staff. InvestmentNews Top Female Advisors of 2025: Lauren Williams. Award selected by editorial staff. No fee was paid for nomination, consideration or usage for any of these awards.Advisory services offered through NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Sean David Harvey

ProsperPlan Wealth

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Lauren M. Williams, ProsperPlan Wealth Co-Founder

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ProsperPlan Wealth Voted Sacramento's Favorite Financial Planner and its Favorite Wealth Manager for 2026 News Provided By ProsperPlan Wealth November 09, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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