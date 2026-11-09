Opt Real Estate has built a reputation as the best real estate brokerage in Portland, OR, by helping agents market listings and manage transactions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opt Real Estate has built a reputation as the best brokerage in Portland, OR, earning recognition from RealTrends for its sales performance among independent firms.Founded by Drew Coleman, Opt helps agents grow their own businesses by providing the people and resources to handle listing preparation, marketing and transaction coordination.Why Are Real Estate Agents Choosing Opt?A listing can take hours of coordination before buyers ever see it. Someone has to book photography, prepare the MLS entry and get the marketing materials ready. Once an offer is accepted, paperwork and escrow deadlines compete for the same time an agent needs for showings and client conversations.Opt gives agents access to listing and transaction coordinators who can help manage that work. The brokerage also provides marketing support for agent branding, social media, email, and print. Agents can use those resources while continuing to build their own client relationships and referral networks.What Experience Does Opt Real Estate Bring to Portland?Opt serves buyers, sellers and agents across the Portland metro area and Southwest Washington, including Lake Oswego and surrounding communities. Coleman's work in luxury residential sales, new construction consulting and corporate relocation gives the brokerage experience with transactions that require different kinds of support, from marketing a custom home to coordinating a move on an employer's timeline.Experience Proof Points:- 935 verified transaction sides in 2025- $563.69 million in verified 2025 sales volume- Recognized as a RealTrends Verified Best Brokerage- Recognized among RealTrends Top Independents - Private- Locally owned independent brokerage serving Portland, Lake Oswego, Southwest Washington, and surrounding marketsWhat Do Portland's Latest Housing Numbers Mean for Agents?According to Redfin, Portland's median home sale price was $518,253 for the three months ending September 2026, down 2.2% from a year earlier. Median days on market fell from 27 to 25 over the same comparison period.Redfin reported a 100% sale-to-list price ratio, with 35.2% of homes selling above asking and 43.4% recording a price drop. For agents advising sellers, those figures make the pricing conversation more specific. Recent sales show what buyers paid for comparable homes, while active listings show what else buyers can see at the same price. Reviewing both helps agents explain where a home fits before it goes live.Who Is Drew Coleman and Opt Real Estate?Drew Coleman is the founder of Opt Real Estate, an independent brokerage serving the greater Portland metropolitan area. In addition to leading one of Oregon's largest privately owned real estate firms, he remains actively involved in shaping the future of the industry through national leadership roles with the National Association of REALTORSColeman specializes in luxury residential sales, new construction consulting, and corporate relocation, helping clients navigate complex real estate decisions throughout the Portland region. Known for his focus on client experience and industry innovation, he has built Opt Real Estate into a brokerage recognized for its growth, service standards, and strong presence across Oregon.

Drew Coleman

Drew Coleman

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How Drew Coleman's Opt Real Estate Supports Local Agents News Provided By Drew Coleman November 09, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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