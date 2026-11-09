NFR's RPF Rescues Eight Children, Assists Two Women During Childbirth

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued eight children, including six boys and two girls, from different locations across its jurisdiction and provided assistance to two women during childbirth, railway officials said on Monday.

The RPF also apprehended four persons and made recoveries valued at approximately Rs 2.08 crore during various operations, the officials added.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the eight children were rescued at Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Katihar (in Bihar), New Jalpaiguri (in North Bengal) and Guwahati railway stations between November 4 and 6. During the same period, RPF personnel provided medical assistance to two women who gave birth aboard trains at Agartala and Lumding.

Sharma said that the RPF personnel and the Sashastra Seema Bal rescued a girl aboard at Rangiya and handed her over to the Government Railway Police on November 4. At New Bongaigaon, personnel rescued another girl and placed her in the care of the Sakhi One Stop Centre. Teams also rescued one boy each at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati on November 4.

On November 6, the RPF personnel rescued two more boys at Rangiya and one at New Jalpaiguri. All six boys were entrusted to child protection agencies for further care, the CPRO said.

In another incident on November 4, RPF personnel at Agartala assisted a passenger who gave birth to a boy aboard a train. An ambulance took her to hospital in Agartala for further care. On November 5, a lady head constable and a team from the Railway Protection Force assisted a passenger who gave birth to a baby girl aboard a train at Lumding Railway Station.

In separate security operations, the teams apprehended four persons in four cases. They recovered four pistols and four magazines at Badarpur, four pieces of fake gold valued at approximately Rs 20,000 at Harmuti, 1.031 kilograms of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 2 crore at New Jalpaiguri and a stolen mobile phone valued at approximately Rs 17,000 at Kamakhya, near Guwahati.

Other recoveries included 13.06 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 6.80 lakh and 449 bottles of liquor. A further 6,750 litres of liquor were seized at Katihar.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to safeguarding children and providing timely assistance to passengers through close coordination with police, healthcare providers and child protection agencies, an official statement said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.