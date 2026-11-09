Telangana CM Announces Praja Balam Programme To Counter Opposition

Telangana CM Announces 'Praja Balam' Programme

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao would be swept away by the 'Praja Balam' (People's Strength) programme, which he said would be launched after the Sankranti festival. Addressing a public meeting at Lagacharla after laying foundation stones for development works worth Rs 9,053 crore in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy said the proposed programme would create a tsunami of public support.

The Chief Minister also sought the support of the people of Kodangal in his political fight against Modi and KCR, referring to the latter as 'Kedi'. "After Sankranti, we will reach out to the public through the 'Praja Balam' (People's Strength) programme," he said, adding that he was ready to fight against Modi or 'Kedi' in Delhi with the support of the people of Kodangal. Stating that he had not taken a single day off since assuming office, Revanth Reddy appealed to people to extend their support to the government in tackling the challenges posed by El Nino.

Criticism of Previous BRS Regime

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, accusing it of imposing a heavy debt burden on Telangana during its 10-year rule. He said the state's debt had reached Rs 8.11 lakh crore during the BRS regime and that the present government was spending Rs 80,000 crore annually towards debt repayment. "Over the past 34 months, we have paid more than Rs 2 lakh crore rupees to clear KCR's debts and errors," he said.

Despite the financial challenges, Revanth Reddy said his government had ensured that salaries of government employees were credited on the first day of every month since January 1, 2024. He also criticised KCR for not attending debates and took a dig at the former Chief Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao. "KCR ate like Bakasura and slept like Kumbhakarna," he said.

Revanth Reddy on KTR

Taking a swipe at KTR, Revanth Reddy said growing a beard would not help him compete with the Telangana Chief Minister, adding that political courage and the ability to stand up for people were essential. "Growing a beard would not help KTR to compete with Revanth Reddy. It took 50 years for KTR to grow a beard. One wonders how many more years it will take for KTR to gain some sense. To be like Revanth Reddy, one needs immense courage of heart and the boldness to stand up for those who trust you," he said.

Development and Irrigation Projects

The Chief Minister also assured the people of Kodangal that Krishna river water would be supplied to the constituency by December. Revanth Reddy said ensuring irrigation water for the region and transforming its agricultural landscape was his responsibility. He vowed to overcome all obstacles to bring Krishna river water to Kodangal. "I swear this to the goddess Polepalli Ellamma. No matter who stands in our way, we will overcome any obstacle to bring Krishna river water to Kodangal," he said.

Highlighting the development of the constituency, the Chief Minister said Kodangal had emerged as an education hub, whereas students earlier had to travel to neighbouring districts or states for higher education. He said development projects worth around Rs 9,000 crore had been launched in the constituency and assured that more investments would be brought to the region.

Revanth Reddy also accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the Palamuru irrigation projects despite the region's support to KCR. He said that even after Telangana's formation and KCR becoming Chief Minister, the former Chief Minister shifted his focus to Gajwel, leaving Palamuru district's projects incomplete. The Chief Minister further alleged that KCR and KTR were obstructing the Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project. Recalling the 2023 Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy said his government had received an opportunity to uphold the self-respect of the people of Kodangal and address the region's long-standing issues, including migration and lack of irrigation facilities.

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