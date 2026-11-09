Astrion And Pierce Aerospace Partner To Advance Counter-UAS Capabilities For Homeland Security And Defense Missions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership connects Remote ID UAS identification with mission engineering, systems integration, and operational assessment to strengthen airspace protection for critical assets, infrastructure, and border operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrion, a defense technology and mission solutions company, and Pierce Aerospace today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) identification and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) capabilities for government, public safety, and commercial customers.

The collaboration combines Pierce Aerospace's Remote Identification (Remote ID) technology with Astrion's mission engineering, systems integration, test and evaluation, and operational deployment expertise. Together, the companies will help customers connect UAS identification data with broader airspace awareness and mission architectures to support more informed decisions across safety, security, and defense operations.

The announcement comes as the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency makes an additional $250 million available through its fiscal year 2027 Counter-UAS Grant Program. The program extends funding opportunities to all 56 states and territories and supports preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The partnership also builds on Astrion's recent Track 2 award on DHS's $1.5B C-UAS IDIQ, providing comprehensive operational support for the entire counter-UAS mission lifecycle. Pierce Aerospace is a teammate to Astrion on that award.

Together with the White House's airspace security priorities and Joint Interagency Task Force 401's counter-small UAS mission, these initiatives underscore the growing need to move beyond individual technologies toward integrated, operationally validated airspace security capabilities.

Connecting Identification to Operational Advantage

For agencies investing in UAS and Counter-UAS capabilities, acquiring equipment is only one part of the challenge. Identification data must reach the appropriate command systems, complement other sensors and effectors, and provide information operators can interpret and act upon within their mission requirements and legal authorities.

Pierce Aerospace is the market leader in passive Remote ID receivers and data services that detect, track, and identify UAS broadcasting Remote ID messages. Its technology provides an identification layer that can feed command-and-control systems and common operating pictures, contributing valuable information to broader airspace awareness.

Remote ID is one component of a layered airspace security architecture. Comprehensive airspace awareness requires additional sensors, contextual data, integration, and operator judgment to support effective airspace monitoring, deconfliction, and mission execution.

Astrion brings the mission engineering, systems integration, and operational expertise needed to assess how these capabilities perform together. The company's long-standing expertise in threat modeling, system integration, operational deployment, and training capabilities ensures customers can accurately assess how individual components contribute to an integrated operational capability.

The Astrion and Pierce Aerospace partnership will help agencies incorporate UAS identification data into broader airspace awareness and defense and security mission architectures. By connecting identification capabilities with mission engineering and operational integration, Astrion and Pierce Aerospace aim to support more informed decisions in protecting critical assets, infrastructure, and border operations.

“Identifying potential threats is only the beginning. The real challenge is getting the right information to the right operators, integrated with the systems and capabilities they rely on to protect the American people and critical infrastructure,” said Astrion's Conn Doherty, President of Strategy and Growth.“Pierce Aerospace brings an important Remote ID capability to the mission. Astrion brings the mission engineering and integration expertise to connect technologies across the seams, assess how they perform in demanding operational environments, and help customers move from identifying a potential threat to understanding and addressing it within the broader mission context.”

“Remote ID provides valuable information about drones in the airspace,” said Aaron Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Pierce Aerospace.“Working with Astrion gives us an opportunity to connect that information with broader mission requirements, enhance the performance and utility of our capabilities to even higher levels of performance, and help customers integrate Remote ID into layered drone and counter-drone architectures.”

About Astrion

Astrion is a defense services and technology company that engineers, integrates, tests, validates, deploys, and sustains the complex systems critical infrastructure and national security depend on. The company combines operational expertise with mission engineering, software development, systems integration, test and evaluation, training, and operations and sustainment. Astrion works alongside customers across homeland security, defense, intelligence, and space. For more information, visit astrion.us.

About Pierce Aerospace

Pierce Aerospace develops Remote Identification receivers, data services, and airspace monitoring solutions for civil, commercial, public safety, and defense applications. Its technology supports low-altitude airspace awareness and integration with third-party systems. For more information, visit pierceaerospace.net.

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