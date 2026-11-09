From Traffic To AI Answers: Winseed To Join The 2Nd GEO Conference In Shenzhen To Explore New Paths For Brand Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more users turn to AI assistants such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Doubao for information, the way brands compete for visibility is changing.

In the past, businesses focused on securing higher rankings in search results. Today, a new question is emerging: When users ask AI about a product, brand, or solution, can AI accurately understand the brand and include it in its recommendations?









The shift from being seen to being understood, cited, and recommended is making Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) an increasingly important part of digital marketing.

The 2nd GEO Conference will take place in Shenzhen on November 21–22, 2026. Under the theme "Helping Great Brands Get Recommended Accurately by AI," the event will bring together more than 30 speakers from leading media outlets, AI platforms, GEO service providers, brands, international marketing teams, and the AI agent ecosystem. Discussions will cover GEO strategies, trusted information sources, data monitoring, content assets, and international growth.

Winseed has been invited to participate in the conference. Its founder, Zhong Tianjiao, will deliver a keynote titled "From Traffic Competition to Answer Competition: Rebuilding Brand Marketing Infrastructure in the AI Era," exploring how AI search is reshaping brand marketing and creating new growth opportunities.

From Monitoring to Optimization: Winseed Builds an End-to-End GEO Growth Framework

Winseed is an AI search marketing and GEO platform operated by Guangdong Jichuang Media Co., Ltd. Founded in March 2025, the platform focuses on integrating GEO monitoring and optimization to help businesses improve brand visibility and credibility across AI search ecosystems.

Winseed currently covers major AI models and search platforms in China and internationally, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI, Claude, Perplexity, Doubao, DeepSeek, ERNIE Bot, Qwen, Kimi, and Tencent Yuanbao.

Rather than simply tracking whether a brand is mentioned by AI, Winseed focuses on how brands perform within AI-generated answers. The platform monitors brand mentions, recommendation rankings, and cited sources, while supporting analysis across both web and mobile app environments. This approach helps reduce interference from personalized recommendations and enables daily data updates.

Building on these capabilities, Winseed connects GEO monitoring, diagnosis, content optimization, authoritative source development, and performance evaluation into a continuous process. It uses data to identify gaps in AI-generated responses, analyzes citation sources and competitors to guide optimization, and strengthens brand information assets through evidence-based content creation and media placements. Results are then evaluated through ongoing monitoring, creating a continuous optimization cycle.

Beyond its platform, Winseed also provides managed GEO services, hands-on project guidance, and AI-GEO training to help businesses implement GEO strategies based on their specific needs.

Expanding Beyond China into the Global AI Search Ecosystem

For Chinese brands expanding internationally, the rise of AI search presents another important shift.

As overseas consumers increasingly use ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to research products, compare brands, and seek purchasing advice, inclusion in AI-generated answers and recommendations is becoming another factor influencing brand awareness and purchasing decisions.

To address this demand, Winseed continues to develop its international GEO optimization and AI marketing services. With a presence in California, United States, and Berlin, Germany, and access to local execution resources across North America and Europe, the company focuses on understanding AI search ecosystems and brand performance in different markets.

By combining data monitoring, trusted content development, and global media distribution, Winseed aims to help Chinese brands build stronger brand recognition across AI platforms worldwide.

The 2nd GEO Conference: Moving from Concepts to Practical Implementation

This year's conference agenda also reflects the GEO industry's growing focus on practical applications.

According to the organizers, the event will feature more than 20 presentations, two panel discussions, and two hands-on workshops. It will also introduce the 2026 GEO Industry White Paper, providing businesses with references on industry data, performance benchmarks, and service standards.

Speakers will represent major media organizations, technology platforms, GEO service providers, and brand marketing teams. Media organizations including Beijing Daily, Henan Daily, and National Business Daily's technology division will contribute perspectives on building trusted information sources. A dedicated international GEO session will explore citation mechanisms across overseas AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

While the first conference focused on explaining what GEO is, this year's event will place greater emphasis on how to implement GEO effectively. Through real-world account analysis, performance reviews, brand optimization methods, and hands-on workshops, the agenda will focus on practical experience and applications.

AI is changing how people access information and reshaping how brands are discovered, recognized, and chosen. For businesses, GEO is more than an emerging marketing concept. It is becoming an important capability to understand and develop as AI-driven discovery evolves.

On November 21–22, Winseed will join industry professionals in Shenzhen to explore new opportunities for brand growth in the age of AI search.

Winseed China Website:

Winseed Global Website:





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