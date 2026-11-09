RWU Celebrates 30 Years Of Gabelli School Of Business With New Academic Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The building renovations mark a milestone in the school's history, creating modern, collaborative spaces that expand opportunities for hands-on learning and prepare students for the future of business.

BRISTOL, R.I., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business celebrates its 30th anniversary, Roger Williams University marked another milestone on Thursday, Nov. 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, building tour, and dinner celebrating its new academic home.

The renovated building represents an investment in RWU's business education future, providing students and faculty with modern spaces designed for collaboration, innovation, and real-world learning. The celebration brought together University leadership, faculty, students, alumni, and business partners to recognize three decades of growth and look ahead to the next generation of business leaders.

“The Mario J. Gabelli School of Business has prepared students to think critically, lead with purpose, and make an impact in an ever-changing business world," said Brian G. Williams, Interim President of Roger Williams University.“This new home marks an exciting next chapter in that history and reflects our commitment to providing students with the spaces, technology, and experiences they need to succeed. This investment and all that made it possible represents our confidence in the future of the Gabelli School and the next generation of business leaders who will learn, collaborate, and build their futures here.”

The transformation was made possible through the collective generosity of donors and alumni who recognize the importance of investing in students and the future of business education. Their support helped create an environment that strengthens the Gabelli School's academic programs, deepens connections with industry, and gives students more opportunities to apply what they learn in the classroom.

“The future of business education belongs to institutions bold enough to reimagine how students learn. The new Gabelli School of Business is our answer to that challenge creating a space where the next generation of experiential learning and industry-connected programs are not add-ons, but the very heart of the curriculum,” said Diya Das, Dean of the Mario J. Gabelli School of Business.

The renovated building includes state-of-the-art technology, a boardroom, a mentorship lab, an expanded Center for Advanced Financial Education (CAFE), an expanded design studio, and multiple flexible, interactive classrooms. These spaces reflect how tomorrow's business leaders will work while building on the school's growing academic programs and strong career outcomes for graduates. The new home also marks a defining moment in the University's strategic plan and its commitment to leading the future of business education, Das said.

Among the most significant renovations is the expanded Weigand Design Studio. The redesigned space features a larger footprint, collaborative pod-style furniture, and technology that allows students and faculty to share content across multiple monitors. The studio also includes a conference area and a new podcast room.

The expansion of the school's CAFE includes additional work areas, a larger conference table, storage, and flexible technology to support classes, presentations, meetings, and other activities.

The building's atrium has been reimagined as an active gathering space that highlights the business school's connections with employers and other organizations. Features include a video wall, world clocks around the perimeter, and a designated space that recognizes businesses that partner with the school through internships, employment opportunities, and other initiatives.

An upper-level boardroom has been created for an executive-style meeting and learning environment where students and faculty can engage with business leaders, partners, and vendors.

The new home provides space to showcase the Gabelli School's expanding curriculum, including Sports Management and Entrepreneurship, while supporting opportunities for students to connect their academic interests with professional experience.

The Gabelli School's new home reflects how far the school has come and its commitment to where it is headed. The renovated spaces reinforce RWU's focus on experiential education, meaningful industry partnerships, and preparing students to meet the challenges and opportunities of a changing world.

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Mario J. Gabelli School of Business Celebrate New Academic Home Mario J. Gabelli School of Business Ribbon Cutting