Endless Freight Inc. Expands Nationwide Linehaul Network With 24/6 Night Dispatch Desk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Oklahoma City carrier expands linehaul network to 48 states with a 24/6 night dispatch desk and one accountable owner from pickup to proof of delivery.

- Jason PopejoyOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Endless Freight Inc., a long-haul freight and logistics company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has announced the expansion of its nationwide linehaul network to 48 states, supported by a 24/6 night dispatch desk that gives every shipment one accountable owner from pickup to proof of delivery.Operating from its Oklahoma City hub, Endless Freight Inc. sequences pickup, interstate linehaul, cross-dock transfer, and final handoff through a single dispatch team. The model is built for shippers who need scheduled night departures, tight delivery windows, and one clear update instead of a stream of automated notifications.“Nationwide freight should still have one owner. When a customer books a lane with us, they get a real pickup window, a named dispatcher through the night, and proof the moment the freight lands,” said Jason Popejoy, CEO of Endless Freight Inc.The company's services cover the full lane. Scheduled regional and interstate linehaul runs depart at night with a named dispatcher assigned to each load. Cross-dock transfers move inbound freight to outbound lanes only when the next truck is already waiting, keeping dwell time to a minimum. Parcel consolidation combines multiple small shipments into one clean departure, while warehousing and fulfillment stage stock along the route and handle pick, pack, and release onto the next truck. For cross-border loads, the company reviews customs documentation before the shipment reaches the border.Endless Freight Inc.'s active lane map connects Oklahoma City with Dallas, Kansas City, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, Memphis, Omaha, St. Louis, and Minneapolis, with coverage extending to 48 states. The night desk operates six days a week to handle live exceptions while freight is in motion.“Most problems in freight happen between owners, when a load sits on a dock waiting to be claimed. We built our network so that moment doesn't exist,” Popejoy added.Shippers can price a lane through the company's online shipment estimate tool or contact dispatch directly to book capacity.About Endless Freight Inc.Endless Freight Inc. is a long-haul freight and nationwide logistics company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company plans linehaul, cross-dock, parcel consolidation, warehousing, fulfillment, and customs support from one dispatch desk, giving shippers a single accountable contact from pickup to proof of delivery. Endless Freight Inc. serves 48 states from its Oklahoma City hub.

Jason Popejoy

Endless Freight Inc

+1 (405) 960-3833

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Endless Freight Inc. Expands Nationwide Linehaul Network with 24/6 Night Dispatch Desk News Provided By MRC Rocket Inc November 09, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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