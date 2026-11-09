Brighton Science Welcomes Nick Tolley As New General Manager

Nick Tolley is the new General Manager of Brighton Science

Tolley brings more than 20 years' experience in metrology innovation, sales, and leadership to his new role.

- Nick Tolley, General Manager, Brighton ScienceCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Click Bond, Inc. is excited to announce that Nick Tolley has joined Brighton Science as its new General Manager, effective November 9, 2026. Tolley brings more than 20 years' experience in metrology innovation, sales, and leadership to the new role. His unique customer-centric perspective, extensive expertise in scientific research and data analysis, and exceptional management skills will signal an exciting new chapter for Brighton Science, a global leader in surface intelligence.Tolley's impressive career includes over six years with Transcell Technology, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of load cells, weighing systems, precision balances, and industrial scales in the OEM space, where he worked as Vice President of Sales, Division President, and, for the last three years, company President. Prior to that, he worked as Sales Director, Production Automation for Milwaukee-based Enerpac, a manufacturer of hydraulic tools and industrial solutions, and as Regional Sales Manager for Fluke Calibration, a world leader in metrology solutions.Tolley holds bachelor's degrees in both physics and chemistry from Miami University of Ohio and a Master of Business Administration from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.“I'm thrilled to welcome Nick Tolley to Brighton Science,” said Brandon Perlich, President, Click Bond, Inc., Brighton Science's parent company.“His unique blend of expertise in measurement devices as well as his talent for conversing easily with customers brings extraordinary value to Brighton Science as we work to grow our capabilities in surface analysis, helping to further improve the strength of the resulting bond.Tolley himself commented,“Brighton Science has a talented team with real expertise in a specialized field and a platform that's impressively polished. I'm excited to build on that foundation and drive commercial growth by connecting even more customers with what Brighton does best.”Brighton Science was acquired in 2026 by Click Bond, Inc., a manufacturer of adhesive-bonded assembly solutions utilized in aerospace, defense, and other high-performance platforms.###BRIGHTON SCIENCE is the global leader in surface intelligence. Driven by a mission to empower customers with the science of surfaces, Brighton Science helps manufacturers overcome adhesion challenges, improve processes, and drive innovation through real-time, data-driven insight. Brighton Science is a Click Bond company. For more information, visit .CLICK BOND, INC. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit .

Jessica Santina

Click Bond

+1 775-240-0666

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Brighton Science Welcomes Nick Tolley as New General Manager News Provided By Click Bond, Inc. November 09, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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