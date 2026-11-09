KEES Vacations Launches Coats For Kids Drive In Currituck And Dare

Keep local kids warm this winter! Drop off new or gently worn coats or donate online through December 1.

Donate kids' winter coats at KEES Vacations in Grandy or Hatteras through December 1. Every coat goes to children in Currituck and Dare counties.

NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KEES Vacations is collecting winter coats for local children through its Coats for Kids drive, running now through 1st December 2026. The drive is registered with One Warm Coat, a national nonprofit that has helped communities collect coats and give them free to people in need since 1992. Every coat dropped off at a KEES office will go to kids and families in Currituck and Dare counties.As temperatures drop on the Outer Banks and the Currituck mainland, not every child has a warm coat for the walk to the bus stop or recess outside. KEES is asking neighbors, visitors and local businesses to help close that gap before winter sets in."The families who live and work here year-round are what make the Outer Banks special," said Nate Nuzzo, Marketing Director at KEES Vacations. "This is a simple way for our whole community to help make sure kids in Currituck and Dare have a warm coat this winter."Here's How To Help:Drop off a coat: New or gently worn, clean coats in all children's sizes. Hats, gloves, scarves and mittens are welcome too. Drop-offs are accepted through 1st December 2026 at:- KEES Vacations Main Office, 6810 Caratoke Hwy, Grandy, NC 27939- KEES Vacations Hatteras, 58822 Marina Way, Suite A, Hatteras, NC 27943 (limited hours; please call ahead)Give online: Donate through KEES Vacations' One Warm Coat drive page here. Online gifts are processed by One Warm Coat and support its work providing free coats to people in need.Share the drive: Full details are at . Local businesses, churches, schools and community groups can help most by sharing that page with their members, families or customers.For questions, email..., call 866-316-1843 or text 252-477-7864 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.).About KEES VacationsKEES Vacations is an Outer Banks vacation rental company with offices in Grandy and Hatteras, and the first Outer Banks rental company to offer FlexStayTM flexible vacation rentals. Learn more at keesouterbanks.About One Warm CoatOne Warm Coat is a national nonprofit that supports individuals and organizations in collecting and distributing coats free of charge, directly to children and adults in need. Learn more at onewarmcoat.

Evan Roberts

Raleigh Digital

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KEES Vacations Launches Coats for Kids Drive in Currituck and Dare News Provided By Raleigh Digital November 09, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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