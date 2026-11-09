Mightycall Launches AI Call Screening Handling To Improve Outbound Call Connectivity

MightyCall

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MightyCall has introduced AI Call Screening Handling, a new feature designed to help outbound calling teams manage calls answered by an AI-powered screening assistant. The feature identifies screening systems, plays a prerecorded message introducing the business and explaining the purpose of the call, and allows the recipient to decide whether to accept it.AI-powered call screening is becoming increasingly common on major smartphone platforms. When an unknown number calls, a screening assistant can answer on the recipient's behalf, ask who is calling and why, and display the response as a live transcript.For outbound calling teams, this presents a technical challenge. Traditional answering machine detection may classify an AI screening assistant as voicemail, causing the dialer to disconnect before the contact can answer.How MightyCall's AI Call Screening Handling worksMightyCall's new feature uses a dedicated AI screening detector alongside its existing answering machine detection technology. While the standard detector distinguishes between human answers and voicemail, the new detector is specifically designed to recognize AI screening assistants. Screening detection typically takes two to three seconds.When an AI screening assistant is detected, MightyCall plays a prerecorded message containing the business's name and reason for calling. The screening assistant presents this information to the recipient, who can accept or decline the call. If the contact accepts, MightyCall routes the call to the first available agent.The feature also supports the following functions:- AI screening detection: Identifies screening assistants separately from voicemail.- Prerecorded caller introductions: Plays a message explaining the caller's identity and purpose.- Call outcome tracking: Records screening results through call dispositions and a dedicated reporting field.- Automated call handling: Processes recipient responses, including accepted calls, declined calls, and unanswered screening requests.Adapting Outbound Calling to AI ScreeningAs AI-powered screening becomes more widely available, outbound calling systems must account for automated assistants that answer calls before recipients do.Unlike traditional voicemail, AI screening lets recipients review caller information and decide whether to accept the call in real time. Distinguishing these interactions from answering machines enables outbound systems to process screening responses without automatically ending the call.MightyCall's AI Call Screening Handling incorporates this distinction into outbound campaigns by detecting screening assistants, delivering caller information, and recording the resulting call outcomes.About MightyCallMightyCall provides call center software for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform includes auto dialers, call routing, call monitoring, reporting, and other tools for managing inbound and outbound business communications.

Dmitri Lepikhov

MightyCall

+1 (888) 256-8312

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MightyCall Launches AI Call Screening Handling to Improve Outbound Call Connectivity News Provided By PRNEWS Inc. November 09, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications



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