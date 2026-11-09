William S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy Opens In Las Vegas With Grand-Opening Offer And Complimentary Consultations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy has opened in Las Vegas, bringing evidence-informed clinical hypnotherapy to clients in person at its Lakeside office and worldwide by Zoom. To mark the grand opening, the practice is offering new clients a rate of $35 per hour for their first five sessions, along with a complimentary 20-minute consultation for anyone who would like to learn how hypnotherapy can help.Founded by clinical hypnotherapist William S. Harris, the practice works with clients on the changes that matter most in everyday life: breaking unwanted habits, sleeping better, easing stress, and building calm confidence. Sessions are offered one-to-one, in person in Las Vegas or by Zoom anywhere in the world, and the practice is also available for team-building workshops and public speaking."Hypnotherapy isn't magic, but it works," says William S. Harris. "It's a quiet, practical way of working with your own mind - and my goal is to make it approachable for anyone who is ready for a change. The complimentary consultation is there so people can ask questions first, with no pressure at all."Harris holds a degree in Psychology from Florida State University and is a graduate of the HMI College of Hypnotherapy. He is a member of the American Hypnosis Association.New clients can book the grand-opening offer, or schedule a complimentary 20-minute consultation, at WilliamSHarrisHypnotherapy.About William S. Harris Clinical HypnotherapyWilliam S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy is a Las Vegas-based hypnotherapy practice offering one-to-one sessions in person at its Lakeside office and by Zoom nationwide and globally, as well as team-building workshops and public speaking. Founded by William S. Harris - a Psychology graduate of Florida State University, a graduate of the HMI College of Hypnotherapy, and a member of the American Hypnosis Association - the practice helps clients break habits, sleep better, relieve stress, and build confidence.

William S. Harris

William S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy

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William S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy Opens in Las Vegas with Grand-Opening Offer and Complimentary Consultations News Provided By William S. Harris Clinical Hypnotherapy November 09, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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