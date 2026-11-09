BRD Media Medical Practice Marketing Data: 1,720 Meta Leads, 15 Treatment Packages, $76,500 At One Chicago Clinic

Google Search Console for My Bloomingdale Dentist, July 28 to Nov. 6, 2026: 417 clicks and 124,000 impressions since the July 31 launch, with the practice's CRM and Chicago Male Clinic's Meta figures. Source: BRD Media.

Medical practice marketing numbers from two BRD Media clients: a Chicago men's clinic's Meta funnel and a Bloomingdale dentist's 35 closed patients in its CRM

- Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media LLCVILLA PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRD Media medical practice marketing data from two Chicago-area clients shows what happens after the lead: at a Chicago men's health clinic, 1,720 Meta leads produced 104 bookings, 56 visits and 15 treatment packages worth $76,500 on $13,187 of ad spend, and at a Bloomingdale dental office, a site launched July 31 has 35 closed patients and $43,058 of treatment in its CRM.Medical Practice Marketing Read Against the Patient SheetChicago Male Clinic runs its own Meta ads and had spent $289,868 on the account when BRD Media began reading it in September. The agency matched the clinic's patient sheet, 104 booked patients with package and dollar columns, to the ad account for June 24 to Sept. 20.One English-language lead-form campaign produced every matched package. It spent $13,187 for 1,720 leads, $7.67 each. Of those leads, 104 booked, 56 attended and 15 bought a treatment package, 0.9 percent. The 15 packages averaged $5,100 and totaled $76,500, a 5.8 times return on that campaign's spend, or $44.48 of package revenue per lead.The clinic's other campaigns spent $46,169 in the same window with no patient matched to them in the sheet, so their return is unrecorded rather than negative.Since Aug. 31 the agency has also rebuilt three service pages and published 18 new pages and articles on the clinic's site. Tracked searches in Google's top three went from 7 of 29 on Sept. 3 to 12 of 53 on Nov. 4, and top-ten from 14 to 22.The Dental Office: 35 Patients Since a July 31 LaunchMy Bloomingdale Dentist signed July 22 and its rebuilt site went live July 31. Search Console shows 417 clicks and 124,000 impressions between July 28 and Nov. 6, with clicks rising from 111 in August to 145 in October. Tracked searches in the top three went from 13 of 82 on Sept. 3 to 22 of 115 on Nov. 5. The practice's CRM, live since Aug. 13, holds 43 website form leads and 35 opportunities marked Closed Patient with $43,058 of treatment entered."About one lead in a hundred bought a package, and that lead was worth $44 against $7.67 to buy it. You cannot see that in Ads Manager. You see it when the patient sheet sits on top of the ad data," said Christopher DeWilde, founder of BRD Media. "The dentist is the other half of the same lesson: the leads sit in the CRM with a dollar figure next to them, so nobody guesses whether the site works."In public Google reviews, the dental practice's owner wrote that "new patients tell us they found us through search," and the clinic wrote that "inside the first week one of the new articles was the top result on Google for the search it was written for."Why It Matters for Medical Practice MarketingA $7.67 lead says nothing about which campaign pays for the clinic until the patient sheet is read against it. The same two columns, what a lead cost and what the patient was worth, exist for dental marketing only when the site's forms land in a CRM with a dollar field, which is how the Bloomingdale figures above were recorded. BRD Media's Meta ads management read at the clinic started from that sheet.Methodology and LimitsThe Meta figures are the clinic's own account read through the Meta API for June 24 to Sept. 20, matched by the clinic to its booked-patient sheet; leads outside that sheet are not counted. Package revenue is before treatment cost and excludes consult fees. Search figures are Google Search Console and Semrush local tracking; the tracked sets grew between reads, so the top-three counts are not like-for-like. The dental CRM figures were entered by the practice, and most of the $43,058 is planned treatment still in progress. No patient is identified.About BRD Media LLCBRD Media LLC is a search engine optimization, web design and paid advertising agency in Villa Park, Illinois, working with medical practices, dental practices, med spas and law firms. Its findings have been carried by WGN-TV and USA TODAY Network titles.Contact: Christopher DeWilde, BRD Media LLC, 708-514-8561,...,

Christopher DeWilde

BRD Media LLC

+1 708-514-8561

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BRD Media Medical Practice Marketing Data: 1,720 Meta Leads, 15 Treatment Packages, $76,500 at One Chicago Clinic News Provided By BRD Media LLC November 09, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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