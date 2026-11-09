Benelynk Introduces Extra Help Lynk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New predictive algorithm helps identify Medicare members eligible for prescription drug savings while supporting health plan revenue and quality performance.

- Keslie Crichton, Chief Sales OfficerSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk, a national social care vendor for managed care organizations, is introducing its enhanced Extra Help Lynk solution, designed to help health plans identify and enroll members who qualify for the Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), also known as Extra Help. Powered by a new predictive algorithm, the solution helps health plans uncover previously unidentified eligibility opportunities that can generate significant financial value while reducing prescription drug costs for members.An estimated 3 million Medicare beneficiaries qualify for Extra Help but remain unenrolled. For health plans, these members represent an opportunity to improve access to an existing federal benefit while supporting appropriate Part D subsidy revenue, medication adherence, and member retention.BeneLynk's new predictive algorithm strengthens its ability to identify members who are likely eligible for LIS but have not yet enrolled. By analyzing member characteristics and other indicators of eligibility, Extra Help Lynk helps plans prioritize outreach to individuals who may otherwise be overlooked through traditional identification methods."Extra Help represents one of the clearest opportunities for Medicare Advantage plans to improve financial performance while delivering almost immediate value to members,” says Keslie Crichton, Chief Sales Officer of BeneLynk.“The benefit already exists, the enrollment process is relatively simple, and our enhanced predictive capabilities help us find members who have been missed. At a recent client's member event, prescription affordability was by far the biggest concern for members. The opportunity is there, and people need help. It's just a matter of identifying it and taking action."Unlike programs that require extensive coordination across multiple agencies, Extra Help offers a relatively straightforward application process through the Social Security Administration. BeneLynk's professional advocates engage members directly, explain the benefits available to them, and, with their authorization, complete and submit the application in a single call.With millions of eligible beneficiaries still missing out on Extra Help, BeneLynk is helping health plans turn an often-overlooked enrollment opportunity into measurable financial value and improved member access to care.For more information about Extra Help Lynk and how BeneLynk can help identify potential LIS enrollment opportunities, visit or contact....About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes barriers so members can live their healthiest lives.

Keslie Crichton

BeneLynk

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BeneLynk Introduces Extra Help Lynk News Provided By BeneLynk November 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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