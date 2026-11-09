Tom Lenoble Wins First Place For 'My Life In Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, And High Heels' At The Bookfest® Awards

Tom LeNoble, Author

My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels

First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2023

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world

- Tom LeNobleSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tom LeNoble is a winner of a First Place at The BookFest Awards Fall 2026 for the book(s) titled“My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels.” The book is honored in the Memoir and Self-Help categories.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Tom LeNoble says,“I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating“My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels.” I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“I'm thrilled to announce Tom LeNoble as the winner of a First-Place award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Tom LeNoble should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.About the Author:Tom LeNoble is a confidential advisor to founders, executives, nonprofit leaders, business owners, and professionals navigating meaningful leadership moments. He is an international speaker, coach, and philanthropist. His career spans Fortune 500 giants including MCI (VZ), Walmart (WMT), Palm (HP), and Facebook (META), as well as multiple high-growth startups. As CEO of the Academy for Coaching Excellence and a Leadership Coach with the Miller Center at Santa Clara University, he mentors leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide. He is the bestselling author of the award-winning memoir My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels. Tom's second book, Morning Ground, is an inspirational daily guide. He is also the creator and host of the Opening Pathways podcast, where he shares stories and insights on leadership, resilience, and reinvention. Having survived multiple life-threatening diagnoses, he lives by his conviction:“I'm Still Here!”. For more information, visit his website atAbout The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

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Tom LeNoble Wins First Place for 'My Life in Business Suits, Hospital Gowns, and High Heels' at The BookFest® Awards News Provided By Black Chateau November 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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