Pianist Alessandra Toni

Free concert with Italian pianist Alessandra Toni slated for Saturday, November 14 at 8pm in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog invites all to a live performance of neoclassical piano music with the Italian composer and pianist Alessandra Toni this Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at the Weave Studio in Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin.Alessandra Toni combines classical musical forms with modern, atmospheric soundscapes.Her expressive compositions invite listeners on a musical journey filled with emotion, intimacy, and unexpected tonal colors.Following performances in her adopted home of Vienna and other European cities, she now comes to the German capital with a selection of her original compositions from her two albums, "The Best Chapter" and "Out of Reality."Website:Admission is free but generous donations are kindly requested.

Carl Kruse

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Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To An Evening of Neoclassical Piano Music in Berlin News Provided By Carlkruse November 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, World & Regional



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