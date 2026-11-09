Anypdffiller Details First 1099 Season Under The IRS's $2,000 Threshold, With 1099-NEC Due Feb. 1, 2027

The Form 1099-NEC reporting threshold rises from $600 to $2,000 for tax years beginning after 2025. Source: IRS instructions, 12/2026.

For tax year 2026, Form 1099-NEC starts at $2,000 instead of $600, but the IRS says all income must still be reported, even if no form arrives.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AnyPDFfiller, an online PDF form filler, has summarized what the Internal Revenue Service lists as new in its December 2026 instructions for Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC. For tax years beginning after 2025, the IRS says the minimum payment that triggers certain information returns rises to $2,000. The prior instructions used $600. The coming filing season is the first under the new amount.Under the new instructions, a business generally files Form 1099-NEC for each person it paid at least $2,000 during the year, in the course of its business, for services by someone who is not an employee. Form 1099-MISC uses the same $2,000 figure for rents, prizes and awards, other income payments, and medical and health care payments. The IRS says the same threshold applies to backup withholding on those payments and that the amount may be adjusted for inflation beginning in calendar year 2027.Not every figure moved. The same instructions still list $600 for gross proceeds paid to an attorney, $10 for royalties and $5,000 for direct sales of consumer products for resale. The December 2026 instructions also describe new Form 1099-NEC boxes for cash tips, tipped occupation codes and overtime compensation.The filing date falls later than usual this season. Form 1099-NEC is due January 31, and the IRS moves any date that lands on a weekend or legal holiday to the next business day. January 31, 2027 is a Sunday, so the due date becomes Monday, February 1, 2027.For the people being paid, a smaller stack of forms does not mean less to report. The IRS says workers must report all income on their tax return, even if they do not receive a Form 1099, and that a return is required when net earnings from self-employment are $400 or more. A freelancer paid $1,500 by one client in 2026 may receive no form from that client, and the income still counts.Form W-9 is the IRS form a business uses to request a contractor's taxpayer identification number. The current version is dated March 2024. The form itself instructs the person completing it to give it to the requester and not to send it to the IRS."A higher threshold means fewer forms, not less income to report," said the AnyPDFfiller team. "The number on the form changed. The duty to report what was earned did not."AnyPDFfiller opens the official IRS Form W-9 in a browser editor at , where it can be typed, signed and downloaded without printing. The same editor accepts other PDF forms, including the IRS Form 1099-NEC.This release is general information and is not tax or legal advice. Figures were read from IRS publications on November 9, 2026, and IRS rules can change; current instructions are at IRS/Form1099NEC. Anyone unsure how the rules apply should consult a tax professional. Users are responsible for the accuracy of the information they enter. AnyPDFfiller does not prepare or file tax returns and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Internal Revenue Service or any government agency.About AnyPDFfillerAnyPDFfiller is an online tool for typing on, signing and downloading PDF forms in a browser. Free use includes typing, check marks, a signature and a watermarked download. Paid plans add watermark-free downloads, saved projects, templates and reusable fields.Media contact:Media Relations, AnyPDFfiller...

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AnyPDFfiller Details First 1099 Season Under the IRS's $2,000 Threshold, With 1099-NEC Due Feb. 1, 2027 News Provided By Watermelon Love November 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Law, Technology



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