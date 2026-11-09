T.D. Jakes Foundation Supports Nonprofits Nationwide With $1.5 Million Through The T7 Summit Presented By Wells Fargo

Selected from more than 3,100 applications nationwide, 15 nonprofits advance in a grant challenge at the inaugural Thriving Seven Summit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The T.D. Jakes Foundation (TDJF), a national nonprofit focused on education, workforce opportunities and economic mobility, today announced 15 organizations advancing in its Social Impact Grant Challenge at the Thriving Seven (T7) Summit, presented by Wells Fargo, which will award $1.5 million in grants. Selected from more than 3,100 applications nationwide, the four finalists and 11 semifinalists represent nonprofits working to expand opportunity and strengthen communities. The grants are designed to support organizations providing education, job training and other essential services that help people build more stable futures.The four finalists will compete for a top award of up to $500,000 at the inaugural Thriving Seven (T7) Summit, presented by Wells Fargo, Nov. 12-14, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Created by the foundation as a reimagining of the International Leadership Summit founded by T.D. Jakes, T7 will bring nonprofit leaders together with funders, business leaders, and experts.Beyond grant funding, the summit will offer practical training and opportunities to build partnerships that can help organizations sustain their services, reach more people and strengthen the communities they serve.The four T7 Social Impact Grant Challenge finalists are:After-School All-StarsCommunity Artists' CollectiveGoodwill of North GeorgiaUnited to LearnThe 11 semifinalists are:Camp Fire First TexasCapital Preparatory Schools IncorporatedMorehouse School of MedicineUtopian Academy for the Arts Charter School NetworkThe Greening of DetroitLightship FoundationJenkins Youth & Family VillageKingdom Global Community Development CorporationP.O.W.E.R. Atlanta Inc.SparkWheel, Inc.The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.“A community's progress is measured not only by what is built there, but by who has the opportunity to thrive there,” said Bishop T.D. Jakes, founder and chairman of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.“Nonprofit leaders understand the people behind the challenges, their aspirations, their talents and what stands in their way. This T7 summit its accompanying resources reflects our belief that expanding opportunity is a shared responsibility, and that lasting change must be shaped by the communities it is intended to serve.”“Nonprofit leaders are working every day to expand opportunity, and they need resources that match the scale of their vision,” said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.“With Wells Fargo as our presenting sponsor, T7 brings financial investment together with practical training and strategic connections. Our goal is not simply to award grants, but to equip leaders to strengthen their organizations, serve their communities, and grow their impact.”In addition to the challenge, the T.D. Jakes Foundation Social Impact Certificate Program will offer practical training in artificial intelligence, governance and ethics, organizational operations and sustainability, fundraising, and grant writing. Designed for nonprofit executives, board members, educators, and community leaders, the program will feature AI expert Alicia Lyttle and leaders from the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. Participants who complete the program will earn a TDJF Social Impact Certificate of Completion.*T7 will also honor Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with the Champions of Change Award. Featured speakers include Taraji P. Henson, T.D. Jakes, Van Jones, Angela Rye, Damola Adamolekun, Morgan DeBaun, Shaunie Henderson, and MC Lyte. Throughout the summit, leaders will explore new opportunities to collaborate and advance community transformation.Registration is open. For the summit program and registration details, visit T7Summit.Grant funding is subject to eligibility requirements, application review procedures, and official program rules. Award amounts and recipient selections will be determined through the Foundation's established review process. Participation in the summit does not guarantee grant funding, partnerships, media exposure, or other outcomes.The program & certificate is not an accredited degree or professional licensure.About T7 SummitThriving Seven (T7) Summit is a reimagining of the International Leadership Summit founded by T.D. Jakes, building on its legacy of bringing leaders together across industries and communities. Created by the T.D. Jakes Foundation, T7 combines that global perspective with a focus on practical solutions to social and economic challenges. Through funding opportunities, training and strategic relationships, the summit equips nonprofit leaders, educators, innovators and funders to strengthen their organizations and expand opportunity in the communities they serve.About the T.D. Jakes FoundationThe T.D. Jakes Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lifelong outcomes of individuals and communities. Through bold, collaborative programs in workforce development, education, financial literacy, and community transformation, the Foundation creates lasting pathways to economic mobility.

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T.D. Jakes Foundation Supports Nonprofits Nationwide with $1.5 Million Through the T7 Summit Presented by Wells Fargo News Provided By The epiMediaGroup, LLC November 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion



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