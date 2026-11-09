Odisha Cabinet Clears Rs 393.62 Cr Free Campus Wi-Fi Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (IANS) The Odisha cabinet on Monday approved 13 key proposals concerning 10 departments, including the flagship initiative to provide free WiFi to higher educational institutions across the state.

The proposals were approved during the 49th meeting of the state cabinet held in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In a significant decision, the cabinet gave its nod to the flagship scheme "Odisha Shikshanet Empowering Students through a Free Wi-Fi Internet Facility to all Colleges and Universities" of the state Higher Education Department.

The scheme will be implemented with a total outlay of Rs. 393.62 crore over a period of three years (FY 2026-27 to FY 2028-29).

“The scheme will extend free, secure and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity to 601 Government and Aided Colleges across Odisha, building upon the successful Phase-I implementation in 130 colleges. Every authenticated student will receive up to 1 GB of free internet data per day within the campus for academic, research and skill development purposes,” the government said in a statement.

It further added that the project includes installation of Wi-Fi infrastructure, bandwidth provisioning, network management, cybersecurity, and operation & maintenance support.

A centralised monitoring dashboard will ensure efficient service delivery, network security, uptime and optimal utilisation.

The facility will support access to e-books, digital libraries, virtual classrooms, SWAYAM and other MOOCs, research databases, competitive examination resources, digital skill development platforms and e-governance services such as SAMS, HIMS and Scholarship portals.

“The initiative is expected to benefit over 6 lakh students and faculty members across Government and Aided Higher Education Institutions, particularly students from rural, remote and economically weaker sections, by bridging the digital divide and promoting equitable access to quality higher education,” the government claimed.

Other major proposals approved on Monday include the comprehensive, farmer-centric and technology-driven Food and Paddy Procurement Policy for Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27, aimed at transparent procurement at MSP, timely payment, efficient milling and uninterrupted supply of rice under PDS and welfare schemes.

The State Cabinet has also approved the draft Odisha Bovine Breeding (Regulation) Bill, 2026 for introduction in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The proposed legislation provides a framework for scientific breeding and quality breeding services.

Several other key proposals of other departments got the cabinet nod on Monday.