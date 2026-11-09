Global Paralympic Leaders Meet In Berlin To Discuss 2027-2030 IPC Strategic Plan, Other Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 9 (IANS) To discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead in 2027-2030, more than 250 leaders from across the Paralympic movement convened in Berlin, Germany, for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Membership Gathering, a three-day forum focused on collaboration, knowledge sharing and shaping the future of Para sport.

Held under the theme“Coming Together: A Call to Action,” the gathering organised from November 7-9 brought together National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), International Federations, International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled, Regional Organisations and IPC representatives to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the Paralympic Movement as it enters a new strategic cycle.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said:“The strength of the Paralympic Movement has always been our ability to unite behind a shared purpose. Over three days in Berlin, our members demonstrated a clear commitment to collaboration, innovation and action as we shape the Movement's future.

“As we develop the IPC's 2027-2030 Strategic Plan, the insights and expertise shared throughout this gathering will help us expand opportunities for persons with disabilities, further strengthen our organisations and increase our collective impact worldwide.

“It was particularly encouraging to see so many members exchanging ideas, experiences and best practices. That willingness to learn from one another and work together is what will drive the continued growth of the Paralympic Movement," he said.

Kristina Molloy, IPC Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said:“So many of our members across the Paralympic Movement are undertaking outstanding and game-changing work, and the opportunity to meet in-person provided a platform for them to share knowledge and their diverse perspectives on multiple subjects that will benefit the collective.”

The event opened with a welcome from IPC President Andrew Parsons and a welcome message from Germany's State Minister for Sports and Volunteering Ronald Rauhe, who underlined his country's continued commitment to advancing disability inclusion through Para sport, the IPC informed in a release on Monday.

The first day of the Membership Gathering saw members receive updates on the state of the Paralympic Movement, including reports from the IPC President and IPC Interim Chief Executive Officer Kristina Molloy. Members also received updates on preparations for future Paralympic Games.

A central focus of the second day was the 2027-2030 IPC Strategic Plan. Members were invited to provide feedback on emerging strategic goals and objectives and help define what success should look like for the Movement during the next strategic cycle. An update was also provided on the ongoing transfer of governance of World Para Sports.

The third day began with a session on classification and implementation of the 2025 IPC Classification Code.

To encourage discussion and meaningful opportunities for collaboration, several plenary and breakout sessions explored topics relevant to IPC members, including the link between impact measurement and fundraising, Para sport development, and classification, leadership development, and innovative models of member cooperation.

Panel sessions focused on successful examples of collaboration from across the Movement, leadership development, and how to build sustainable Para athlete pathways.

In addition, practical workshops provided members with guidance on accessing Sport for Mobility grant funding, building sustainable development programmes, strengthening governance, and expanding participation at grassroots and high-performance levels.

Of the 158 members in attendance, 44 were part of the IPC Solidarity Programme, co-funded by the German Federal Chancellery and the IPC, to maximise attendance and strengthen the development of the Paralympic Movement.