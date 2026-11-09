KGC INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Kinross Gold Corporation Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KGC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Kinross' projected production outlook and anticipated growth while also allegedly minimizing risk from continued sequential production declines from Round Mountain Phase S.

If you purchased Kinross shares between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 5, 2027.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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