Agentsmyth Names Charlie Whitlock Principal To Lead Institutional Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran of XTX Markets, Credit Suisse, ITG and J.P. Morgan joins the governed research platform used inside banks, brokerages and exchanges







NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgentSmyth, the New York company whose platform lets financial firms build, maintain and grade their own market intelligence on their own data, today named Charlie Whitlock Principal, leading institutional sales. Whitlock will take AgentSmyth to asset managers, hedge funds and the dealer desks that serve them, reporting to founder and CEO Pulkit Jaiswal.

Whitlock joins from BestEx Research, where he was a Managing Director, and brings 25 years in institutional electronic trading, including senior roles at XTX Markets, Credit Suisse, ITG and J.P. Morgan. He has sold to, and sat on, the desks AgentSmyth now serves.

AgentSmyth gives financial institutions governed infrastructure for understanding companies, markets and the news that moves them. Clients configure their own sources, agents and guardrails; the platform runs inside their environment, on their data, under their rules; every run is traced and every published output is checked before it goes out. Banks, brokerages, exchanges and retail investment platforms run it in production today, from trading-desk intelligence to client-facing content and listings research.

"The industry that marks everything to market has never marked its own research, and the arrival of machine-written analysis made that gap impossible to ignore," said Pulkit Jaiswal, founder and CEO of AgentSmyth. "Institutions do not buy this from a demo. They buy it from someone who understands what a head trader will and will not let near a client. Charlie has spent 25 years in that room." "Every head trader I know is being asked to do more with a flat desk, and every dealer is looking for a way to matter more to institutional clients," said Whitlock. "AgentSmyth helps solve that problem, enabling firms to quickly generate investment strategies and test a thesis in a short amount of time."

The appointment follows the launch of AgentSmyth Lab, where the company publishes the scorecard for its own research. Calls are recorded before each earnings release and graded in public against what happened and against a naive baseline, with misses published alongside hits. The first scorecard is scheduled for November 16, with the grading kit released on GitHub under an Apache 2.0 license.

About AgentSmyth

AgentSmyth builds governed infrastructure for financial intelligence. Its platform lets banks, brokerages, exchanges and investment platforms build, maintain, evaluate and improve their understanding of markets using their own data and expertise, with every source, agent and guardrail configured by the client and every run traced. The company is headquartered in New York. Learn more at agentsmyth.com and lab.agentsmyth.com.

Contact

Founder and CEO

Pulkit Jaiswal

AgentSmyth

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at