Indonesia Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $275.39 Million At 13.8% CAGR, Fueled By Genomics, Oncology, And Bioinformatics Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Indonesia next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $275.39 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% from an estimated $75.60 million in 2026. The market was valued at $66.30 million in 2025, with government-funded genomics programmes continuing to generate significant demand for sequencing technologies, related services, and data analysis solutions.

Market growth is being driven by the scale and continuity of Indonesia's national genomics programme, the country's rising cancer burden, increasing demand for molecular testing, and the genetic diversity of its population. Additional opportunities are emerging from the adoption of sequencing in agricultural and aquaculture applications, investment in domestic bioinformatics capabilities, and Government Regulation 28 of 2024's requirement that health data be stored and processed within Indonesian jurisdiction.

Indonesia's Biomedical and Genome Science Initiative has substantially expanded the country's sequencing infrastructure. The installed base has increased from approximately 12 machines to around 60 machines, following the Ministry of Health's addition of 48 whole genome sequencing machines across national referral hospitals. Ten Ministry of Health vertical hospitals coordinate the programme with ten specialised genomics centres, while a laboratory network supported by the United Nations Development Programme includes 29 established laboratories.

The Ministry of Health aims to sequence 400,000 human genomes by 2030, creating sustained demand for sequencing platforms, consumables, software, bioinformatics, and laboratory services. Clinical adoption is also expected to accelerate. Indonesia recorded more than 400,000 new cancer cases in 2022, according to IARC estimates, supporting increased use of genomic testing in oncology. Oncology is forecast to record the highest growth among major clinical applications, with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The report provides historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It assesses the Indonesia next generation sequencing market by offering, application, and end user, while examining market drivers, restraints, competitive developments, and growth opportunities.



Offering: The Sequencing segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by continued infrastructure investment and expansion of the national genomics programme. Data Analysis and Bioinformatics is projected to register the fastest growth as the volume and complexity of genomic data increase.

Application: Research and Other Applications are expected to represent the largest share in 2026 due to the central role of government-funded research and genomics programmes. Clinical Applications will continue gaining traction across oncology, reproductive health, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. End user: Hospitals, Clinical and Reference Laboratories are forecast to account for the largest share in 2026, reflecting expanded sequencing capacity at major healthcare institutions. Academic and Research Institutes remain important customers, while Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are increasing their use of sequencing for drug discovery and precision medicine.

Leading participants in the Indonesia next generation sequencing market include MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. (China), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China).

The report also evaluates current market revenue, historical growth, demand forecasts, high-potential segments, product offerings from major companies, and recent strategic developments. Its findings indicate that sustained public investment, broader clinical adoption, local data requirements, and stronger domestic analytical capabilities will shape Indonesia's next generation sequencing market through 2036.

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