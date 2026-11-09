Global Artillery Ammunition Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 33.92 Billion As Stockpile Rebuilding And Precision-Guided Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artillery Ammunition Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global artillery ammunition market was valued at USD 17.20 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 19.30 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 33.92 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by wartime consumption, stockpile replenishment, higher defense budgets, production capacity expansion, and increased procurement of precision-guided and extended-range ammunition.

The report assesses ammunition for tube artillery and mortars, including complete rounds and major components. Coverage includes 155mm, 105mm, 152mm, and 122mm artillery rounds, as well as 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortar ammunition. Product categories include high-explosive, extended-range, precision-guided, smoke, illumination, and training ammunition, together with projectiles, fuzes, modular charges, explosives, primers, and cartridge cases. Rocket artillery and loitering munitions are excluded.

Wartime Demand and Production Expansion

The Russia-Ukraine war remains the principal catalyst for global artillery ammunition demand. A July 2026 United States Department of Defense Inspector General report stated that the Department used 3.6 million 155mm rounds over four years, with more than 3 million supplied to Ukraine. U.S. production reached approximately 36,000 rounds per month by March 2026, compared with a target of 100,000 rounds, highlighting the gap between high-intensity warfare requirements and peacetime manufacturing capacity.

European production has also expanded rapidly. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated in August 2025 that annual European artillery ammunition capacity had increased sixfold within two years. Rheinmetall reported 2025 Weapon and Ammunition segment sales of EUR 3.53 billion, an increase of 27%, with Ukraine identified as its most important customer country. The Czech-led initiative delivered around 1.5 million rounds in 2024 and 1.8 million in 2025.

Long-term demand is supported by NATO stockpile rebuilding, allied transfers to Ukraine, and rising defense expenditure across Europe and Asia-Pacific. NATO members agreed in 2025 to target defense spending equivalent to 5% of GDP by 2035. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, and India are also expanding artillery reserves. Public investment is supporting new production facilities, including approximately EUR 500 million allocated by the EU's Act in Support of Ammunition Production to 31 projects. The U.S. Army plans to reach 140,000 load-assemble-pack rounds per month by December 2027.

Supply Chain Constraints and Market Opportunities

Production bottlenecks remain the primary market restraint. Projectile metal parts have constrained U.S. output, while European capacity is affected by shortages of gunpowder, propellants, explosives, and other energetics. New facilities require substantial capital, specialized equipment, regulatory approval, qualified suppliers, and skilled labor. Manufacturers also face uncertainty over whether demand will decline after national stockpiles are replenished or the war ends.

Despite these challenges, significant opportunities are emerging in precision-guided ammunition, extended-range rounds, advanced fuzes, modular charges, and insensitive munitions. These products command higher unit values and support improved accuracy, range, and operational effectiveness. The transition by Ukraine and several Central and Eastern European countries from Soviet-era calibers to the NATO-standard 155mm caliber is expected to establish a durable demand base.

Multi-year framework contracts, coalition procurement, localized manufacturing, and investment in explosives, propellants, and nitrocellulose are reshaping the artillery ammunition supply chain. Joint purchasing programs provide larger and more predictable orders, enabling producers to expand capacity with greater confidence.

Segment Outlook



Caliber: The 155mm segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. Its leadership reflects NATO standardization, high Ukrainian consumption, global procurement of 155mm howitzers, and concentrated investment in new production capacity. Demand for 152mm and 122mm ammunition is expected to decline as Soviet-era artillery systems are retired.

Ammunition type: High-explosive rounds are projected to lead the market due to their central role in sustained artillery operations and stockpile replenishment. Precision-guided ammunition is expected to grow fastest, supported by demand for accurate engagement of high-value targets. Extended-range rounds are also gaining importance as forces seek greater stand-off capability.

Component: Projectiles are forecast to account for the largest share in 2026 because forged and machined shell bodies represent a substantial portion of each round's value. Energetics & explosive fill is projected to record the highest CAGR as governments invest in new explosives and propellant plants.

Platform: Self-propelled howitzers are expected to lead the market, supported by large fleets across NATO and Asia-Pacific. Wheeled & truck-mounted howitzers are forecast to grow fastest as armed forces prioritize mobility and rapid displacement after firing.

Procurement channel: Domestic procurement is expected to remain the largest channel as governments rebuild national inventories and prioritize security of supply. Foreign military sales & exports are projected to grow fastest, supported by expanding capacity in Europe and South Korea. End user: Army procurement will dominate because land forces operate most artillery and mortar systems. Marine corps demand is expected to increase through expeditionary artillery modernization and greater emphasis on littoral operations.

Regional Artillery Ammunition Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, driven by continued support for Ukraine, NATO stockpile rebuilding, EU funding, and capacity additions by Rheinmetall, Nammo, KNDS, BAE Systems, and Czechoslovak Group. Rheinmetall's Unterlu? facility is expected to produce approximately 140,000 rounds in 2026 and reach annual capacity of up to 350,000 rounds.

North America will retain a significant share through U.S. Army investment in 155mm ammunition production, stock replenishment, and foreign military sales. U.S. output has increased from approximately 14,000 rounds per month before the war, with additional facilities planned in Kansas and Arkansas.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR. South Korea has become a major producer and exporter, while Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, and China continue to strengthen artillery inventories. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America represent smaller but developing markets, supported by regional security requirements, Turkiye's expanding export capacity, and demand led by Brazil in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The artillery ammunition market is moderately consolidated and includes major defense contractors, specialist ammunition manufacturers, government-owned facilities, and suppliers of components and energetics. Competition centers on production capacity, delivery schedules, access to explosives and metal parts, system qualification, pricing, localization, and advanced ammunition portfolios.

Leading companies are investing in new plants, securing long-term procurement frameworks, expanding storage and component capacity, and developing local production partnerships. Recent developments include Rheinmetall's investment of almost EUR 500 million in Unterlu?, Czechoslovak Group's participation in the Czech-led initiative, and ASAP-backed expansion at Chemring Nobel in Norway.

Companies profiled include Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, KNDS N.V., Nammo AS, Czechoslovak Group a.s., Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd., Poongsan Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, Chemring Group PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., Munitions India Limited, Makine ve Kimya Endustrisi A.S., Day & Zimmermann, and China North Industries Group Corporation Limited.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides global artillery ammunition market forecasts through 2036 and evaluates production capacity, supply chain constraints, procurement programs, regional opportunities, pricing, technology adoption, and competitive positioning. It supports manufacturers, suppliers, governments, investors, and defense organizations with insight for capacity planning, partnerships, exports, procurement, and long-term investment decisions.

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