Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence And Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ Kpis, Q2 2026 Update GMV To Reach US$4.18 Billion By 2030 At 19.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Malaysia's B2B BNPL payments market is expected to grow by 30.6% annually to reach US$1.62 billion in 2025, supported by rising business demand for flexible payment solutions across procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term outlook remains strong, with B2B BNPL payment adoption forecast to record a CAGR of 19.8% from 2026-2030. Gross merchandise value is projected to increase from US$1.62 billion in 2025 to US$4.18 billion by 2030. The report delivers a detailed, data-centric assessment of the Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later market, examining current performance, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and the competitive landscape. More than 45 KPIs provide insight into market size, transaction activity, average transaction values, sector adoption, sales channels, retail spending categories, and company size segments. Historical data for 2021-2024 and forecasts for 2025-2030 enable businesses, investors, financial institutions, payment providers, and other market participants to evaluate market development and identify potential areas for expansion. The research applies industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver unbiased analysis of business and investment opportunities. Malaysia B2B BNPL Market Coverage The report analyzes gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction across the Malaysia B2B BNPL market from 2021-2030. It assesses overall growth dynamics and provides segmented forecasts for major end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and businesses of different sizes.

Retail: Market size and forecast analysis, including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value trends.

Retail product categories: B2B BNPL spending across Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Manufacturing: Historical and forecast analysis of payment value, transaction activity, and average transaction size.

Transport and Logistics: Assessment of adoption patterns and market growth within procurement and commercial payment activity.

Professional Services: Analysis of B2B BNPL usage, transaction trends, and market potential.

Industrial Applications: Evaluation of market size, transaction volume, and average transaction value.

Healthcare: Review of sector-specific payment trends and growth opportunities. Other sectors: Coverage of additional areas contributing to Malaysia's expanding B2B BNPL ecosystem. Sales Channel and Company Size Analysis The Malaysia B2B BNPL market is segmented by Online Channel and POS Channel, with market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts provided for each. This analysis helps identify how businesses access flexible payment solutions and how channel preferences may evolve through 2030. Company size segmentation covers Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Market share and gross merchandise value trends reveal differences in B2B BNPL adoption, spending behavior, and financing requirements across Malaysia's business landscape. Key Benefits of the Report

Comprehensive market intelligence: Evaluate Malaysia's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market using consistent historical data, forecasts, and core performance indicators.

End-use sector analysis: Compare adoption and spending dynamics across Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors.

Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Identify spending patterns and opportunities across seven key retail product groups.

Channel insights: Assess market distribution and growth prospects across online and POS transactions.

Business segmentation: Understand adoption trends among Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access an analytics-ready databook containing structured historical and forecast data for 2021-2030. By combining market forecasts with detailed segmentation, the report supports strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, product development, partnership assessment, and investment decisions in Malaysia's rapidly growing B2B BNPL payments market. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Malaysia



Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Malaysia B2B BNPL Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

3.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4. Malaysia B2B BNPL Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2021-2030

5. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Retail - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Retail - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Retail - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. Malaysia B2B BNPL Snapshot by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

6.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Electronics & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Office Supplies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Cleaning Products - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.4 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Fashion & Apparel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.5 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Beauty & Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.6 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Pantry & Food Products - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.7 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

7.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Manufacturing - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Manufacturing - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Manufacturing - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

8.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Transport and Logistics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Transport and Logistics - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Transport and Logistics - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Professional Services - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Professional Services - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Professional Services - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Industrial Applications - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Industrial Applications - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Industrial Applications - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

11.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Other - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Other - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

13. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Sales Channel

13.1 Malaysia B2B BNPL Market Share by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

13.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

14. Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Company Size

14.1 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Size of Company, 2021-2030

14.2 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later by Company Size - Small - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

14.3 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later by Company Size - Medium - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

14.4 Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later by Company Size - Large - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

15. Further Reading

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Related Research

List of Tables [36]

List of Figures [41]

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