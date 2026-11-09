Scientific Organizations Face Barriers To Expanding Their Role In Science Diplomacy, Survey Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Most scientific organizations already practice science diplomacy, but a new survey finds they are held back by lack of resources.

FRANCE, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As geopolitical tensions rise and international scientific cooperation comes under strain, a new report from the International Science Council (ISC ) shows that non-governmental scientific organizations are already working at the frontline of diplomacy and could do far more with the right support.'At the forefront of science diplomacy: The role of non-governmental scientific organizations' draws on a recent survey of 106 ISC Members across all world regions and 16 interviews with leading actors, including UNESCO, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), IPBES, AAAS and the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA).Key findings- Science diplomacy is widespread. 72% of responding organizations take part in international policy dialogues, 69% advise governments on international issues and 57% run collaborations that use science to build relations between countries.- Commitment outpaces capacity. 57% say science diplomacy is a strategic priority, yet 63% have no dedicated science-diplomacy unit, officer or team.- The bottleneck is resources, not access. 77% cite lack of funding and 73% limited staff as barriers. Only 36% cite insufficient access to diplomats or policy-makers, the least common barrier.- Cooperation is under pressure. 44% report disruptions to research and international partnerships, from the displacement of scientists in Sudan and Ukraine to visa restrictions that keep researchers from international meetings.The report also documents how independent scientific bodies have shaped global governance for decades.The International Geophysical Year of 1957-58, coordinated by the ISC's predecessor, brought together more than 60 countries and some 60,000 scientists at the height of the Cold War, and informed the negotiation of the Antarctic Treaty. A 1985 conference co-convened by the same body paved the way for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Today, ISC Members advise the OPCW on chemical weapons, guide UN discussions on space debris and the Moon, and keep scientists talking across lines of conflict.A collective agendaThe report sets out five opportunity areas for the scientific community:- Protect the foundations of international scientific cooperation, including scientific freedom, scientists at risk and open data;- Build inclusive networks and equitable partnerships for international cooperation;- Strengthen science advice and governance across scales;- Invest in shared capacities and infrastructures;- Strengthen the enabling ecosystem for science diplomacy.In their outlook on the report, current ISC President Robbert Dijkgraaf and Sir Peter Gluckman former-ISC President write:"The paradox is stark: international scientific cooperation is becoming harder at a time when it is most needed to address shared global challenges, foster peaceful dialogues and enable sustainability transformations."They argue that the next UN leadership is a strategic opportunity, as embedding science within multilateral governance could turn science diplomacy from a side quest into a core capability of 21st-century international relations.

Yevgeniya Tsoy

International Science Council

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Scientific organizations face barriers to expanding their role in science diplomacy, survey finds News Provided By International Science Council November 09, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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