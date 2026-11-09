Voyce Butler Announces New Single 'I Cannot Say,' Set For Release On November 27, 2026

Independent Chicago-born, Houston-based R&B artist introduces country-soul influences on his second single release in two months.

- Voyce Butler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent R&B singer, songwriter and producer Voyce Butler will release his new single,“I Cannot Say,” on November 27, 2026. The single follows his October 9, 2026 release,“All Damn Day,” and introduces country-R&B and country-soul influences to the Chicago-born, Houston-based artist's contemporary R&B sound.

“I Cannot Say” centers on the experience of loving someone who does not return that love in the same way, while watching that person remain in a relationship that continues to hurt them. According to the artist, the record moves into a more vulnerable emotional space than his previous single while remaining rooted in R&B.

“That tension is where the song lives,” said Voyce Butler.“It is still rooted in R&B, but it carries a country-R&B and country-soul texture that gives the story more room to breathe.”

Butler describes the new single as a deliberate expansion of his range rather than a continuation of his previous release.

“It is not a sequel to 'All Damn Day.' It is another side of the artist,” Butler said.“I want listeners to hear that I can move into different textures and still sound like myself. I am expanding what R&B can hold for me.”

Second Release in Two Months

“I Cannot Say” is Butler's second single release in two months. Butler wrote, performed, and produced“All Damn Day,” which was released on October 9, 2026. The two singles form part of an independent catalog that has been documented publicly since 2015 and spans contemporary R&B, soul and, with the new release, country-R&B.

Butler releases his music independently and has spoken publicly about the importance of artists understanding the business side of music, including song ownership, writing and production credits, and copyright registration.

“Talent can get attention, but business protects the work,” Butler said.“I want records that can live beyond the week they are released.”

About Voyce Butler

Voyce Butler is the artist name of Peter Butler, a Chicago-born, Houston-based R&B singer, songwriter, and producer. His independent catalog, documented from 2015 forward, spans contemporary R&B, soul, and country-R&B. Butler is also a father and a U.S. Army veteran. His new single,“I Cannot Say,” will be released on November 27, 2026.

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Voyce Butler Announces New Single 'I Cannot Say,' Set for Release on November 27, 2026 News Provided By DiscoverMyBusiness November 09, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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