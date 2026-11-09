Leading PANS And PANDAS Experts To Convene In Portsmouth, NH, For Fourth Biennial Alex Manfull Fund Symposium

Dr. Juliette Madan, Dartmouth Health, presents her findings at the 2024 Alex Manfull Fund Symposium. Credit: 16 Hoops

A young woman listens intently to a symposium speaker. Credit: 16 Hoops

Gathering to unite medical community around a whole-body approach to solutions

- Susan Manfull, PhD, Executive Director of The Alex Manfull FundPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading experts on immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders such as PANS and PANDAS will converge in Portsmouth, NH, on November 14 for the fourth biennial Alex Manfull Fund Symposium –a unique gathering of specialists in pediatrics, neurology, psychiatry, rheumatology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, and infectious disease united around a whole-body approach to understanding and treating these complex disorders.The day-long conference, being held at The Venue at Portwalk, will showcase the latest research and clinical practice on neuropsychiatric disorders associated with common infections and immune dysfunction. These conditions can result in life-altering brain inflammation and serious deterioration in all areas of life, including psychological, cognitive, motor, sensory, and social functioning, as well as other medical conditions. These disorders can impact children and young adults. Early, adequate treatment is critical to recovery.The event is being sponsored by The Alex Manfull Fund, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit formed to advance research, education and awareness on PANS and PANDAS. The fund was created in the memory of Susan and William Manfull's only daughter, Alex, who succumbed to PANDAS at age 26.“This year's symposium takes a 'One Body' approach, recognizing that the brain does not operate in isolation,” says Susan Manfull, PhD, the fund's Executive Director.“The systems of the body are deeply interconnected, and these disorders extend beyond psychiatry and neurology to affect other systems of the body. Understanding PANS and PANDAS means understanding their impact on the whole person.”Among the 15+ expected presenters are recipients of research grants awarded by The Alex Manfull Fund, including Lauren Breithaupt, PhD, Harvard Medical/Mass General Brigham; Herb Lachman, MD, Montefiore Einstein Neuroscience Center; Juliette Madan, MD, Dartmouth Health; Sean Miller, PhD, University at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; and Kyle Williams, MD, PhD, Harvard Medical/Mass General Brigham.They'll be joined by B. Robert Mozayeni, MD, Founder and Lab Director, TLab, Inc.; Laura Pace, MD, PhD, FACG, Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Meliora Genomics; Michal“Mikki” Tal, PhD, MIT; Sue Swedo, MD, Scientist Emeritus National Institute of Health; Richard Morse, MD, Dartmouth Health; Mark Pasternack, MD, Mass General Brigham; and Beth Latimer, MD, private practice, among others.The symposium is open to physicians, psychologists, nurses, mental health professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Participants are eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, sponsored by Dartmouth University. This activity has been planned and implemented by Dartmouth Health and the Alex Manfull Fund. Dartmouth Health designates this live activity for a maximum of 7.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM.The symposium and accompanying activities are made possible through support from Soleo Health, KabaFusion, Brain Restoration Academy, and Silver Bell Global, with additional support from Chinburg Properties and Piscataqua Savings Bank.Event exhibitors include Fusion Academy, KabaFusion, Restorative Health and Wellness Center, Soleo Health, and Ann Bell Worley, Gray Colored Glasses.To learn more, visit .________ABOUT THE ALEX MANFULL FUNDThe Alex Manfull Fund was established by Susan and Towny Manfull in the memory of their only child, Alexandra“Alex” Manfull, who lost her life at age 26 due to untreated PANDAS. Her death was preventable. TAMF works to bring visibility, urgency, and hope to families impacted by PANS/PANDAS and to ensure that no other life be cut short or interrupted by PANS or PANDAS. Through funding research, clinician education, and awareness initiatives, the fund strengthens care and accelerates understanding of these complex neuroimmune conditions. To learn more about The Alex Manfull Fund, visit:ABOUT PANS AND PANDASPANS and PANDAS are neuroimmune disorders that affect young people after common bacterial and viral infections like strep throat and the flu are serious, life-altering conditions, causing sudden and debilitating changes in behavior, mood, and neurological function. Symptoms typically include obsessive compulsive behaviors, restrictive eating or tics. Other symptoms may include cognitive decline, behavioral issues, anxiety, insomnia, and urinary frequency. Onset may be sudden and dramatic.

Angie Gentile

The Alex Manfull Fund

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Leading PANS and PANDAS Experts to Convene in Portsmouth, NH, for Fourth Biennial Alex Manfull Fund Symposium News Provided By The Alex Manfull Fund November 09, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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