Village Aviation Partners With Right Rudder Marketing

Village Aviation leadership with the school's Cirrus SR20, N372CA, at Auburn University Regional Airport

Village Aviation logo, full color, transparent background.

A Village Aviation Cirrus SR20 in the hangar at Auburn University Regional Airport.

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The new Cirrus training center at Auburn University Regional Airport will run RRM's full Flight School Marketing System under a 12-month plan.

- Tim JedrekAUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Village Aviation, a Cirrus Authorized Training Center that opened this year at Auburn University Regional Airport (KAUO), has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to run the agency's full Flight School Marketing System. RRM built the school's new website, villageaviation, and will spend the next 12 months bringing student pilots and Cirrus owners from Auburn, Opelika and the Montgomery area to the school.Co-Founder and General Manager Myron Yoder started Village Aviation in 2026 with Co-Founders Stephen and Courtney Walker, Cirrus owners who run businesses in the Auburn area. Yoder has taught flying since 2010 and has been a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot since 2014. He holds CFII, MEI and A&P certificates and has logged more than 6,000 hours, 5,000 of them giving dual instruction.Director of Operations Grant Meder, a CFII, is the school's primary Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot. Village Aviation flies only Cirrus aircraft, including an SR20 G7+ with the Garmin Perspective Touch+ flight deck, and trains students from private pilot through commercial, CFI and CFII. Owners can train in their own Cirrus through the school's transition course, and a Wingman Course prepares the passengers who fly with them.Training is only part of the business. Village Aviation also sells Cirrus aircraft, manages them for owners and provides professional pilots for owners who would rather ride along, so a customer can buy an airplane, learn to fly it and keep it flying with one team at one airport."Most of the people who call us want to fly their own airplane, whether that's to see family or to get to a meeting without the airline. We teach them in the Cirrus they plan to own, and we're still here to look after it once it's in the hangar," Yoder said.The Flight School Marketing System covers five components: website, search engine optimization, paid advertising, reputation and a CRM-backed sales process. With the website live, RRM's first 90 days focus on positioning, Google Business Profile improvements and ad campaigns aimed at prospective student pilots and Cirrus buyers around Auburn. Later phases add location-based SEO, lead magnets, a video and photo media day and a six-month performance review.RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Village Aviation leadership monthly to review results. The 12-month plan closes with a performance review and a strategy for year two."Village Aviation can sell someone a Cirrus, teach them to fly it and manage it after delivery, all from the same ramp. That's a bigger decision than booking a lesson, and the people making it do a lot of research first. Our job is to make sure Village Aviation is what they find," said Right Rudder Marketing founder and CEO Tim Jedrek.Prospective students can book a discovery flight of about 30 minutes at villageaviation or by calling 334-721-7881. Flight school owners can request a free Flight School Growth Audit at rightruddermarketing.About Village Aviation Village Aviation is a Cirrus Authorized Training Center at Auburn University Regional Airport in Auburn, Alabama. Founded in 2026 by Myron Yoder and Stephen and Courtney Walker, the company offers private pilot through CFII training and Cirrus transition training in an all-Cirrus fleet, along with aircraft sales, aircraft management and professional pilot services. Learn more at villageaviation.About Right Rudder Marketing Right Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and conversion strategy. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.

Tim Jedrek

Right Rudder Marketing

+1 314-804-1200

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Village Aviation Partners With Right Rudder Marketing News Provided By Right Rudder Marketing November 09, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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