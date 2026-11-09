Reid Rosenthal, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent on the Main Line, represented the seller in Philadelphia's No. 3 home sale of the week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Rittenhouse Square condominium listed by Reid Rosenthal sold for $3.1 million, placing it among Philadelphia's five highest-priced home sales for the week ending November 1. Rosenthal has built a reputation as the best real estate agent on the Main Line by helping sellers decide how to price, prepare and market their homes across Philadelphia and its suburbs.Where Did Reid Rosenthal's Sale Rank in RealtyWire's Weekly Roundup?The condominium at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, #2106–2107, ranked No. 3 in RealtyWire's weekly roundup of Philadelphia home sales. Rosenthal represented the seller.The 3,500-square-foot residence combines two units on the 21st floor. Its south- and east-facing windows overlook Rittenhouse Square and the city, and the layout includes three bedrooms, a private library, and two home offices.“We're grateful our client trusted us with the sale of their home, and we're thrilled we could help them get it sold.”How Does Reid Rosenthal Help Sellers as the Best Listing Agent on the Main Line?Rosenthal starts with a consultation and a market analysis. For homeowners still weighing a move, he offers a complimentary valuation. For those ready to list, he looks at what similar homes have sold for and what buyers can choose from today to help set an asking price.Rosenthal and his team help sellers prepare the property with staging, professional photography, and video. The details they emphasize depend on the home. For a Center City condo, that might mean showing how the living room opens onto a terrace or capturing the view from the rooms where buyers would spend the most time. For a Main Line estate, it might mean showing how the house sits on the lot and how the outdoor spaces connect to the home.Once the listing goes live, the team markets the property and reaches out to prospective buyers. Rosenthal stays involved as sellers review offers and work toward settlement.What Experience Does Reid Rosenthal Bring to Luxury Sellers?Rosenthal has worked in real estate for more than 24 years. His experience spans Center City townhomes, high-rise condominiums and new construction, as well as homes in Main Line communities including Ardmore, Bryn Mawr, Villanova, Wayne and Gladwyne.Experience Proof Points:- More than $1 billion in career sales volume- Over 1,400 closed real estate transactions- Earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume award, ranking #4 in Philadelphia by sales volume- Earned the 2026 RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides award, ranking #6 in Philadelphia by transaction sides- Top 0.5% of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network nationwide- Recipient of the Chairman's Circle Diamond AwardWhat Do the Main Line Housing Numbers Mean for Sellers?According to Redfin, the Main Line's median sale price reached $831,767 in the three months ending September 2026, up 5.0% from a year earlier. Median time on market rose from 33 to 35 days. Redfin also reported that 41.4% of homes sold above asking, while 27.9% recorded a price reduction.For sellers setting an asking price, recent closings show what buyers paid for comparable homes. Active listings show what those buyers can choose from today. Looking at both within the same town and price range gives sellers a more specific starting point than the regional median.Who Is Reid Rosenthal?Born and raised in Philadelphia, Reid Rosenthal built his real estate career in the region where he grew up. He is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach and leads The Rosenthal Group from its office near Rittenhouse Square. He works directly with homeowners, including those who want to understand what their property might sell for before committing to a move.

Reid Rosenthal

The Rosenthal Group

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Reid Rosenthal's Rittenhouse Square Listing Ranks Among Philadelphia's Top 5 Home Sales for the Week News Provided By The Rosenthal Group November 09, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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