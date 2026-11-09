Dentalject Selected As 2026 ADA Forsyth Dentech Winner.

Ethan Mandelup, CEO for VCS Medical, accepts the award for the ADA Forsyth dentech 2026 new technology competition.

- Ethan Mandelup

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boca Raton, FL - 11.3.26 - DentalJect Topical Anesthetic Spray from VCS Medical was named a winner in the ADA Forsyth dentech 2026 new technology competition which showcases new ideas in oral health. The competition featured 10 finalists selected to present oral health technologies to a panel of judges, who named DentalJect the top post-revenue company.

DentalJect is an FDA-cleared, drug-free topical anesthetic spray. Its targeted application numbs the oral mucosa in under 2 seconds, allowing the clinician to inject both instantly and comfortably without the use of topical drugs. Designed to fit into existing injection techniques, DentalJect can be used throughout the oral cavity, including sensitive sites like the palate, while helping streamline chairside workflow and ensuring patient recall.

“Winning Best Post-Revenue innovative dental technology at ADA Forsyth's dentech conference validates what our customers already tell us every day: injection pain and anxiety are among the biggest barriers between patients and the care they need. This recognition from the industry's most forward-looking audience will help accelerate our conversations with dentists who want to make a significant difference in patient comfort and care,” said Ethan Mandelup, CEO.

ADA Forsyth dentech brings together leaders in oral health, research, business and investment to explore innovation across the dental field. The 2026 conference took place September 24–25 at the ADA Forsyth Institute in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About VCS Medical

VCS Medical is on a mission to eliminate injection pain, anxiety, and fear. The company develops innovative, non-invasive anesthetic technologies designed to reduce discomfort, enhance clinical efficiency, and elevate the standard of patient care. VCS Medical envisions a future where fear of injections is a thing of the past and every patient experience is built on comfort, confidence, and optimal care.

Bill Poulson

VCS Medical

+1 844-827-3685

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DentalJect Selected as 2026 ADA Forsyth dentech Winner. News Provided By VCS Medical November 09, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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