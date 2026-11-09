Deaero Partners With Right Rudder Marketing

DeAero's Cessna 150 lined up on the runway at Litchfield Municipal Airport.

Main wheel and tire of a DeAero training aircraft during a preflight check

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This flight school, started by a mechanic who shared his own airplane to cut the cost of flying, will run RRM's full Flight School Marketing System.

- Tim JedrekLITCHFIELD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeAero, a Part 61 flight school at Litchfield Municipal Airport (KLJF) about an hour west of Minneapolis, has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to run the agency's full Flight School Marketing System. RRM built the school's website, deaero, and will spend the next 12 months bringing student pilots from Litchfield, Willmar, St. Cloud and the western Twin Cities to the school.Owner and Flight Instructor Dan Berryhill founded DeAero after purchasing an airplane to make flying more affordable for himself. By renting the aircraft to other pilots and using it for flight instruction, he was able to offset the costs and eventually grow the operation into a flight school. Berryhill has flown since he was 15. He holds commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates, plus an airframe and powerplant mechanic certificate with inspection authorization, so DeAero maintains its own aircraft.Flight and Instrument Instructor Austin Koistinen earned his private pilot certificate in high school. He went on to Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D., where he earned his instrument, commercial, CFI and CFII ratings and finished a Professional Fixed-Wing Pilot degree in 2025.DeAero trains students from sport pilot through commercial and flight instructor, and also offers instrument ratings, tailwheel endorsements, flight reviews and instrument proficiency checks. The fleet is an IFR-capable Cessna 150, an Aeronca 7AC Champ taildragger and a four-seat Piper Cherokee. Students who own an airplane can train in it.DeAero offers flexible, pay-as-you-go training with no required deposits or prepaid packages. The Cessna 150 rents for $110 an hour and the Champ for $95, both with fuel included, and instruction is $60 an hour. Lessons run weekdays and Saturdays, and students driving in from the metro can book longer blocks."I bought an airplane because I wanted to fly more than I could afford to rent, and letting other pilots use it helped pay for it. We still run it that way. I work on the airplanes myself and keep the rates where a regular person can afford to learn. Now we need more people around Litchfield to know we're out here," Berryhill said.The Flight School Marketing System covers five components: website, search engine optimization, paid advertising, reputation and a CRM-backed sales process. With the website live, RRM's first 90 days focus on positioning, Google Business Profile improvements and ad campaigns aimed at prospective student pilots in central and west central Minnesota. Later phases add location-based SEO, lead magnets, a video and photo media day and a six-month performance review.RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Berryhill monthly to review results. The 12-month plan closes with a performance review and a strategy for year two."Plenty of people west of the Twin Cities figure learning to fly means driving into the metro and paying metro prices. Dan rents a Cessna 150 for $110 an hour with the fuel in it, and he'll teach you to fly a taildragger off the same ramp. We want the people searching for flight training out there to find DeAero first," said Right Rudder Marketing founder and CEO Tim Jedrek.Prospective students can book a one-hour discovery flight for $100 at deaero or by calling 320-373-4500. Flight school owners can request a free Flight School Growth Audit at rightruddermarketing.About DeAero DeAero is a Part 61 flight school at Litchfield Municipal Airport in Litchfield, Minnesota. Owner Dan Berryhill is a flight instructor and A&P mechanic with inspection authorization. The school offers sport pilot through flight instructor training, instrument ratings, tailwheel endorsements, flight reviews and aircraft rental in a Cessna 150, Aeronca Champ and Piper Cherokee. Learn more at deaero.About Right Rudder Marketing Right Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and conversion strategy. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.

Tim Jedrek

Right Rudder Marketing

+1 314-804-1200

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DeAero Partners With Right Rudder Marketing News Provided By Right Rudder Marketing November 09, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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