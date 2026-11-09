Revanth Reddy Blames KCR For Heavy Debt Burden On Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for what he called mounting a heavy debt burden on the state.

He claimed that during the 10 years of BRS rule, the state's debts reached a whopping Rs 8.11 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister said his government is paying Rs 80,000 crore toward the payment of debts and misdeeds committed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“Over the past 34 months, we have paid more than Rs 2 lakh crore to clear KCR's debts and errors,” said Revanth Reddy while addressing a public meeting at Lagacharla in his Assembly constituency, Kodangal, in Vikarabad district.

He claimed that despite facing financial challenges, his government is paying salaries to the government employees on the first day of every month. Since January 1, 2024, salaries have been credited on the first of each month, the Chief Minister said, making it clear that he has no habit of taking debts and telling lies.

The Chief Minister targeted KCR for not attending the Assembly and remarked that the former Chief Minister ate like 'Bakasura' and slept like 'Kumbhakarnaa'.

The CM also took potshots at K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).“Growing a beard would not help KTR to compete with Revanth Reddy. To be like Revanth Reddy, one needs immense courage of heart and the boldness to stand up for those who trust you”, the CM said.

He said that the 'Praja Balam' programme, to be launched after Sankranthi to reach out to people, would create a Tsunami. He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR would be washed away in this Tsunami.

The Chief Minister said that he was taking the responsibility of making Telangana the number one state in the country.

Stating that he had not taken a holiday even for a single day ever since he assumed the office of the Chief Minister, he appealed to the people to support the government in tackling the crisis triggered by El Nino.

The Chief Minister, who launched development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore, said Kodangal was being transformed into an education hub, making it a destination for higher studies. Revanth Reddy assured that he would bring more investments to Kodangal in the coming days.