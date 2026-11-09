Planet Labs Signs Multi-Launch Agreement With Stoke Space For Nova Rocket Missions



The agreement gives Planet primary payload rights, allowing it to specify launch dates and target orbital planes for its satellites.

The missions will use Stoke Space's fully reusable Nova vehicle and launch from Space Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Planet is expected to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on December 9, after market close. Analysts estimate revenue of approximately $104.43 million and a loss of $0.03 per share, according to Fiscal estimates.

Planet Labs (PL) shares moved higher on Monday alongside a broader rally in U.S. equities after the company announced a multi-launch agreement with Stoke Space Technologies to expand launch capacity for its satellite constellation.

“We need launch partners who move as quickly as we do,” Planet Co-Founder and CEO Will Marshall said.“Stoke Space is building an exciting fully reusable launch capability, and we're partnering to drive forward highly responsive launch options.”

PL shares traded 14% higher at the time of writing.

Planet Gets Scheduling Flexibility Under Agreement

Under the agreement, Planet will receive primary payload rights, allowing it to specify launch dates and target orbital planes for its satellites. The missions will use Stoke Space's fully reusable Nova vehicle and launch from Space Launch Complex 14 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The agreement supports Planet's strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of U.S. and international launch providers to ensure continued access to orbit as it expands its satellite constellations. The companies did not disclose the number of launches covered by the agreement or its financial terms.

Stoke Space Plans Nova Flight Demonstrations From 2027

Future missions under the agreement will align with Stoke Space's technology development plans, which include orbital flight demonstrations of its Nova Pathfinder vehicle beginning in 2027, followed by the rollout of Nova Block 2.

Nova Block 2 is designed to carry more than 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit in a fully reusable configuration. Stoke Space has also announced plans to expand its infrastructure at SLC-14, including the construction of a second launchpad and recovery facilities ahead of upcoming flight campaigns.

Planet Set To Report Third-Quarter Results In December

Planet Labs is expected to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, after the market closes. Analysts expect revenue of approximately $104.43 million and a loss of $0.03 per share, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned 'neutral' from 'bearish', amid 'normal' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

PL shares have dropped over 24% year-to-date.

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