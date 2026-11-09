Anil Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Son Harsh Varrdhan

Anil Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, expressing much pride. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Harsh Varrdhan from what appeared to be a photoshoot and wrote,“Happy birthday, Harsh! May you always have the courage to follow that wonderfully unpredictable mind of yours. You keep me proud. And slightly nervous. Love you. And you're all wondering about the cat...”

The actor's wife, Sunita Kapoor also wished their son on Instagram, writing,“Happy birthday my darling son. Love you to eternity.” Actor Sonam Kapoor, in her Instagram story, penned a sweet note for her brother.“Happy happy birthday my darling Harsh. Love you more than you know. Always and forever,” she wrote.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Career Overview

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, which got decent responses from the audience. He was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018.

Anil Kapoor's Current Projects

On the work front for Anil Kapoor, he is currently seen on 'India Ke Top 1%', the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed game show format 'The 1% Club'. The show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show is also available on JioHotstar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)