Bangladeshi Woman And Partner Arrested For Drug Peddling In Hyderabad

Police Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Hyderabad

The EAGLE Force, Telangana, along with Raidurgam Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate, arrested a Bangladeshi national and her live-in partner from Shaikpet on charges of drug peddling and seized a synthetic drug and two mobile phones. According to an official release, the police said a case has been registered at Raidurgam Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.

Background of the Accused

According to police, the woman, identified as Alpha (name changed), 30, a native of Dhaka, Bangladesh, had come to India in December 2021 on a tourist visa. Police alleged that after failing to find employment, she came in contact with a person through Facebook who allegedly lured her into prostitution. Police said she later came in contact with brokers in Chennai and Hyderabad, who allegedly shared customer details with her. On their instructions, she allegedly travelled to several cities including Nagpur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Mumbai.

Involvement in Illegal Activities

During this period, police said, she met Shyam Rao, 35, a private employee from Hyderabad, in 2021. The two later started living together at Shaikpet. Police alleged that she continued the activity without his knowledge and later got addicted to synthetic drugs. As per a release, the police further alleged that she came in contact with a Goa-based supplier, identified as Akash, who is absconding, and was purchasing synthetic drugs from him through dead drops in Goa and Hyderabad. It is alleged that she later started supplying drugs to her acquaintances and customers. Police also alleged that she had obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards in a fictitious name and had opened a bank account in the same name, which was allegedly used for drug-related transactions and to save earnings.

Details of the Arrest

Acting on information that she had travelled from Goa with drugs, EAGLE Force and Raidurgam Police raided her house at Pochamma Basthi, Shaikpet, and apprehended both of them. On search, police said, one gram of synthetic drug was found in the house. The EAGLE Force has appealed to the public to share information about drug peddlers, suppliers and trafficking networks on toll-free number 1908 or WhatsApp 8712671111. Police said the identity of informants will be kept confidential, the release added.

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