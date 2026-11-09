Asian Games Gold Medallist Ayan Lochab Joins Jhajjar Jaguars For KCL

Ayan Lochab Joins Jhajjar Jaguars

Asian Games gold medallist Ayan Lochab described the opportunity to represent Jhajjar Jaguars in the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) as a dream come true. The Jhajjar-born player emerged as the top buy at the Season 2 auction, with the franchise acquiring him for Rs 17.4 lakh, according to a press release.

Lochab was part of the Indian kabaddi team that won gold at the Asian Games in Japan. His selection by Jhajjar Jaguars holds special significance as he prepares to represent his hometown in the league.

Reflecting on the Opportunity

Speaking about the opportunity, Lochab described the KCL exposure as a dream come true, expressing pride in representing his hometown franchise, Jhajjar Jaguars, and his determination to make the most of the opportunity.“Getting this kind of exposure through KCL is a dream come true for me. It is a great platform for players to showcase their talent and compete at a higher level. Being from Jhajjar, playing for Jhajjar Jaguars is always a matter of pride for me. Representing my hometown franchise gives me extra motivation, and I want to make the most of this opportunity,” he said.

Impact on League Talent

Lochab's signing highlights the growing opportunities for kabaddi players to showcase their talent through franchise-based leagues. With international experience and an Asian Games gold medal to his credit, he will look to make a strong impact for Jhajjar Jaguars in the upcoming KCL season. (ANI)

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