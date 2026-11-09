Costway Announces Black Friday 2026 Sale Featuring Three Promotional Stages And Coupons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multi-category home brand kicks off its extended holiday shopping campaign, pairing tiered coupon savings with versatile selections for holiday gifting and New Year living-space refreshes

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, a trusted global home and lifestyle brand offering functional home solutions across furniture, appliances, outdoor living, and wellness, officially announced its Black Friday 2026 Sale. Running from November 3 through December 15, 2026, the seasonal campaign gives consumers early access to exclusive coupon savings across the brand's extensive catalog, structured over three distinct promotional phases to support holiday gatherings, seasonal gift shopping, and home improvements ahead of the New Year.









Rather than a static, one-day event, the six-week initiative introduces progressive coupon tiers across three distinct shopping windows:



Black Friday Preview (November 3-25): Shoppers can receive an 8% base discount, with opportunities to increase their savings to 13% off by completing eligible promotional tasks.

Black Friday Sale (November 26-30): The main shopping event features a 10% base discount, which can be increased to 15% off by completing eligible promotional tasks. Cyber Week (December 1-15): The final phase offers an 8% base discount, elevating to 13% off through promotional task completion.



All coupons earned during the campaign remain valid through December 15, 2026, inclusive. Customers can unlock additional savings by completing six eligible promotional tasks, including creating or logging into a Costway account, downloading the Costway app, following the brand on social channels, enabling SMS/WhatsApp notifications, exploring the Black Friday sale page, and adding items to their cart. Each completed task contributes an additional discount, allowing shoppers to earn up to 5% more off their purchase, depending on the promotional rules.

Refreshing the Living Space for the Holidays and the New Year

As households prepare for seasonal entertaining and year-end family visits, demand rises for adaptable furnishings, kitchen appliances, and functional home essentials. Costway's portfolio spans more than 10 diverse categories and over 20,000 SKUs, extending across modular indoor and outdoor furniture, home heating and cooling, fitness equipment, children's toys, and pet gear.

The multi-stage promotional schedule allows shoppers to have more flexibility to find thoughtful holiday gifts and prepare their homes for seasonal gatherings, whether securing practical holiday gifts for loved ones or outfitting dining rooms, guest spaces, and living areas for winter hosting. By offering some of the best Black Friday deals across everyday essentials, the campaign assists homeowners in making practical upgrades without navigating complex promotional hurdles.

Industry Engagement: Service World Expo 2026

Reinforcing its broader engagement with the home improvement and appliance sectors, Costway will also participate in Service World Expo 2026, taking place November 9-11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth #1036).

The industry event brings together residential contractors, HVAC specialists, and electrical professionals from across North America. Costway's upcoming presence at the expo highlights its ongoing commitment to the residential HVAC and home services market, providing valuable opportunities to connect with industry peers, track evolving heating and cooling technology trends, and gather practical insights to support modern residential living environments.









Campaign Access and Availability

About Costway

Founded in 2011 in the United States, Costway has grown into a trusted, multi-category global home brand dedicated to bridging exceptional function and accessible value. Guided by its philosophy of "More Than Just Furniture," Costway curates comprehensive living solutions spanning furniture, home appliances, outdoor living, sports and wellness, baby and kids, and pet supplies. Backed by local warehousing, fast delivery networks, a 30-day return guarantee, and dedicated customer service, Costway delivers practical products designed to bring comfort, convenience, and fresh inspiration into modern households. For more information, visit.

Media Contact

Costway Public Relations

Amber Lu

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The Costway Black Friday 2026 campaign is live now through December 15, 2026. Shoppers can explore featured Black Friday sales, participate in promotional activities to unlock additional savings up to 15% off, and browse the full home catalog by visiting the official sale portal at