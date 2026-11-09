Lost Money On Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 11.3% Stock Decline
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPT ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. on October 29, 2026.
If you lost money on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities, share your Medical Properties Trust, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation at a glance
- Date of disclosure: October 29, 2026 Share price decline: $0.31 per share, or 11.3% Closing price: $2.44 on October 29, 2026
What happened?
On March 10, 2026, Medical Properties Trust issued a statement regarding its third-largest tenant, Healthcare Systems of America ("HSA"), stating that the Company had sent certain ordinary course legal notices to HSA intended to protect its legal interests. This followed a short-seller report by The Bear Cave raising concerns about the hospital landlord's tenant health, accounting practices, and liquidity outlook.
On this news, Medical Properties' stock price fell $0.42, or 8.02%, to close at $4.84 per share on March 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on October 29, 2026, Medical Properties Trust reported third quarter results and disclosed that HSA's“continued revenue cycle management challenges” had“precluded payment of September rent, reducing our NFFO by two cents during the quarter.” HSA was supposed to step up to 100% of contractual rent that same month.
On this news, Medical Properties Trust stock fell $0.31 or 11.3%, to close at $2.44 on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.
"Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares dropped 11.3% after it was disclosed on October 29, 2026 that HSA's continued revenue cycle management challenges had precluded payment of September rent, reducing Medical Properties Trust's NFFO by two cents during the quarter. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.
What should Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors do now?
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
Questions and answers about the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation
Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation affects them.
What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.
Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.
Information for whistleblowers
Anyone with non-public information about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....
About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.
Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Related links
- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz MPT Press Release Medical Properties Trust, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
Contact
Frank R. Cruz
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz
Los Angeles, CA
Email: ...
Telephone: 310-914-5007
Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW
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