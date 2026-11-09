Waitwell's New Service Operations Platform Makes In-Person Service As Easy As Ordering Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for enterprise, the platform lets organizations mix and match products and modules to build the service operations solution that fits them









CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaitWell today announces the next generation of its platform. Alongside queue management and appointment scheduling, WaitWell now offers new products for inventory management and point of sale, and has expanded its employee scheduling add-on into a full product. Every product connects to the others and is built for enterprise.

WaitWell has helped organizations, including the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Vancouver Coastal Health, SKIMS and UC Berkeley, serve more than 48 million visitors and save over 14 million hours of waiting.

A service operations platform connects the tools behind in-person service. Instead of separate systems for appointments, lines, staff schedules, sales, stock and customer records, WaitWell brings them together around the customer.

Service hasn't kept up

People can order a ride, track a delivery or buy almost anything from their phone in seconds. Then they walk into a clinic, a government office or a store. Suddenly they're filling out paper forms, repeating their details, and waiting while staff look for the right screen.

It's frustrating for organizations too. WaitWell calls it middle work: re-entering the same details, switching between systems that don't talk to each other, and matching up records at the end of the day. These tasks pull staff away from the people they're there to serve.

Build the right solution from one platform

WaitWell has always let organizations set up the platform to fit how they work. Now they can build their ideal solution from far more products, modules and features, all on the same reliable platform they already depend on for queuing and appointments.

Modules include Waillo Insights (an AI analyst), Waillo Chat (an AI website guide that helps visitors find their way and book appointments), online payments when visitors book or join a line, a locator map for organizations with many locations, and visitor intake tools like document uploads and forms.

WaitWell's AI tools don't replace people. They help staff get middle work done faster so they can focus on the person in front of them.

“We started by solving one of the most obvious problems in service: the line,” said Shannon Vander Meulen, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at WaitWell.“But along the way, we realized the line was never the whole problem. Behind every customer interaction, there's often another system, another screen, another piece of paperwork. WaitWell brings every part of the service experience together in one platform.”

Why it matters

WaitWell connects every step in one system that works across healthcare, government, higher education and retail. For those teams, that means:



Less admin work: fewer systems to switch between and fewer details to type in twice.

More customers served with the staff already on hand. A clear view of every location, from wait and service times to sales, shifts and stock.



“We started WaitWell because we believed there was a better way to deliver service,” said Vander Meulen.“We're not just here to make waiting easier. We're here to make the entire service experience better.”

About WaitWell

WaitWell is a service operations platform for organizations that serve customers at scale. Its products cover each step of a customer visit, from booking to payment, and work on their own or together in one system. Government, healthcare, higher education and retail organizations use WaitWell to cut admin work and serve more people with the staff they have. Based in Calgary, WaitWell has helped serve more than 48 million customers and saved over 14 million hours of waiting.

To talk to WaitWell's sales team, visit waitwellsoftware.com/talk-to-sale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Wole Olayinka...