Sargasso Capital Management Announces New Report On Tesla And Spacex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sargasso Capital Management (“SCM”), a New York-based constructivist investment firm, today announced a new report by Founder and Chief Investment Officer Patrick Feeley on Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: SPCX),“Project Kepler: The Case for Combining Tesla and SpaceX,” advising the two companies to combine. The report can be accessed in full at projectkepler.co.

The report is addressed to the special committees each company has formed to study a combination. It examines how Tesla and SpaceX already work together on chips, energy storage and connectivity, and argues that a single owner could allocate capital across those shared programs faster than two companies. It proposes an all-stock combination at market prices with no premium, with Tesla as the surviving company and a separate vote for outside Tesla shareholders. A companion Sources and Methods document is available at the same site.

About Sargasso Capital Management

Sargasso Capital Management is a New York-based constructivist investment firm founded by Patrick Feeley. The firm takes positions in public companies and publishes research intended to help boards and shareholders reach better long-term decisions. More information is available at sargassocap.com.

Disclosures

Sargasso Capital Management holds small positions in Tesla and SpaceX and may change those positions at any time. The report is research and commentary, not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It contains forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially.

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