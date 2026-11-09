Sargasso Capital Management Announces New Report On Tesla And Spacex
The report is addressed to the special committees each company has formed to study a combination. It examines how Tesla and SpaceX already work together on chips, energy storage and connectivity, and argues that a single owner could allocate capital across those shared programs faster than two companies. It proposes an all-stock combination at market prices with no premium, with Tesla as the surviving company and a separate vote for outside Tesla shareholders. A companion Sources and Methods document is available at the same site.
About Sargasso Capital Management
Sargasso Capital Management is a New York-based constructivist investment firm founded by Patrick Feeley. The firm takes positions in public companies and publishes research intended to help boards and shareholders reach better long-term decisions. More information is available at sargassocap.com.
Disclosures
Sargasso Capital Management holds small positions in Tesla and SpaceX and may change those positions at any time. The report is research and commentary, not investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. It contains forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially.
Media Contact
Sargasso Capital Management
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment