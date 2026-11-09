Utah Mammoth And America First Credit Union Add A New Four-Legged Star To The Roster: Meet Bryce!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Team Welcomes Their Second Future Service Dog Through Their Partnership with America's VetDogs, Continuing Their Commitment to Veterans and First Responders with Disabilities

Smithtown, NY and Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a New York based national nonprofit providing service dogs to veterans and first responders, free of charge, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union, to co-raise a future service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities. As part of America's VetDogs Puppy With a Purpose® program, the 11-week-old black Labrador Retriever has been named "Bryce," the namesake of Bryce Canyon National Park, one of Utah's most famous landmarks, known for its spectacular red rock formations called hoodoos.



Bryce will make his public debut at the Delta Center on Nov. 12 as the Utah Mammoth face the St. Louis Blues and the team celebrates Military Appreciation Night. Bryce has already begun his basic training and socialization, which will continue with Utah Mammoth staff, fans and the community for the next 14-18 months. The Utah Mammoth will host Bryce at additional community events and select home games at the Delta Center to assist in raising him to be a confident and calm future service dog. Fans who follow the Utah Mammoth across social media and the @SEGCommunity Instagram account can stay up to date on Bryce's progress, his training and local appearances.

Following Bryce's puppy raising, he will return to America's VetDogs campus in New York to begin his formal service dog training. Concluding his training, Bryce will be matched at no cost with a veteran, active-duty service member, or first responder with disabilities.

In March of 2026, Archie, the team's first sponsored service dog, was matched with a U.S. Army Veteran and Salt Lake City native.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union as we welcome our second future service dog, Bryce,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“Seeing Archie, the first puppy raised through this partnership, now working as a service dog and making a life-changing difference for his veteran is a powerful reminder of why these partnerships are so important. We are incredibly grateful to the Utah Mammoth and America First Credit Union for their continued commitment to our mission, and we look forward to watching Bryce follow in Archie's pawprints as he begins his own journey to change a veteran's life.”

“The Utah Mammoth are thrilled to continue our work supporting veterans and first responders as we welcome Bryce to Utah and guide him through his initial training and development as a service animal,” said Kari Larson, senior vice president of community relations and foundation efforts at Smith Entertainment Group.“We're grateful to America First Credit Union for sharing our commitment to providing this important resource to a person who has bravely served our country and look forward to continuing to work with America's VetDogs in the journey ahead. We can't wait for our players, fans and community members to meet Bryce.”

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog; however, all America's VetDogs' services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs. Learn more by visiting VetDogs.org.

About America's VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America's VetDogs () has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America's VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves individuals from across the United States. America's VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About the Utah Mammoth

Established in 2024, the Utah Mammoth are the newest franchise in the National Hockey League (NHL). Known as Utah Hockey Club for its inaugural season, the arrival of the Utah Mammoth ignited a new era for the state's vibrant sports and entertainment landscape. The team competes in the NHL's Western Conference and plays at the Delta Center, a world-class venue located in downtown Salt Lake City. For more information on the Utah Mammoth, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit .

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Meet Bryce!

CONTACT: Jamie Vullo America's VetDogs 304-839-2551...