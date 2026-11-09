Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Forecast 2032: USD 945 Billion Opportunity Driven By Rising Biologics Production, Growing Outsourcing Demand, And Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pharmaceutical manufacturing market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.38% during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market USD 549.2 billion in 2026 to USD 603.7 billion in 2027, reaching USD 945.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Increasing pharmaceutical research and development investments, rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, and the expansion of contract manufacturing capabilities are supporting market growth. Manufacturers are also investing in automation, continuous production technologies, and regional manufacturing capacity to improve operational efficiency and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

The industry is undergoing a shift toward more specialized and technology-driven production. Growing demand for complex therapies, including oncology medicines and biologics, is increasing the need for advanced manufacturing infrastructure and specialized quality-control systems. At the same time, pharmaceutical companies are relying more heavily on contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to access production expertise and flexible capacity. However, pricing pressure, regulatory requirements, and dependence on internationally sourced manufacturing inputs continue to influence investment decisions.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the pharmaceutical manufacturing market, representing 36.41% in 2026. Its established pharmaceutical industry, significant research and development expenditure, advanced production infrastructure, and presence of major drug manufacturers support its leading position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during 2027–2032. Expanding pharmaceutical production capabilities, investments in domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, and rising demand for medicines across major economies are supporting regional growth. Government initiatives encouraging local production and supply-chain diversification are also strengthening the region's manufacturing outlook.

“Pharmaceutical manufacturing is increasingly shaped by the need to balance production scale with flexibility, quality, and supply reliability. As biologics, biosimilars, and specialized therapies gain importance, manufacturers are investing in advanced capabilities and external partnerships to support evolving production requirements,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence .

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing R&D Investment Strengthens Commercial Production Requirements

Rising pharmaceutical research and development expenditure is creating opportunities for manufacturers as new drug candidates progress toward commercialization. The development of complex therapies requires specialized production processes, validated facilities, and consistent quality systems. As pharmaceutical companies advance their pipelines, manufacturing readiness is becoming an important consideration earlier in the development process. This is encouraging investment in process development, production infrastructure, and specialized manufacturing capabilities.

Automation and Continuous Processing Reshape Production Efficiency

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly evaluating automation and continuous manufacturing technologies to improve production consistency and operational efficiency. Digital monitoring, AI-enabled automation, and advanced process controls can help manufacturers identify deviations, improve quality oversight, and optimize existing production lines. Continuous manufacturing is also gaining attention as companies seek to reduce production interruptions and improve capacity utilization. These investments are supporting the gradual modernization of conventional manufacturing facilities.

Biosimilar Expansion and Localized API Production Influence Capacity Planning

Growing biosimilar development and the entry of competing products following patent expirations are increasing demand for scalable manufacturing capabilities. Producers must establish reliable production processes that meet regulatory requirements while supporting competitive pricing. In parallel, governments and pharmaceutical companies are encouraging the localization of active pharmaceutical ingredient production to reduce dependence on concentrated international supply chains. These developments are influencing facility investments, sourcing strategies, and partnerships across the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Segmentation Overview

The pharmaceutical manufacturing market is segmented by molecule type, manufacturing mode, formulation, manufacturing technology, application, prescription type, and geography.

By Molecule Type



Conventional Drugs Biologics and Biosimilars

By Manufacturing Mode

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) / Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)

By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Injectables

Topical and Transdermal

Nasal and Pulmonary Sprays

Others

By Manufacturing Technology

Batch Manufacturing

Continuous Manufacturing

Single-Use Manufacturing

By Application

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Neurology



Respiratory

Others

By Prescription Type

Prescription Medicines

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Competitive Outlook

The pharmaceutical manufacturing market has a moderately concentrated competitive structure, with established multinational pharmaceutical companies maintaining significant production capabilities and global distribution networks. Competition is influenced by manufacturing scale, product portfolios, regulatory compliance, technological investments, and the ability to maintain consistent product quality.

Companies are strengthening their positions through production capacity expansion, investments in biologics and specialized medicines, and partnerships with external manufacturing providers. The growing importance of contract manufacturing is also creating opportunities for organizations that can offer flexible production capabilities and support complex pharmaceutical formulations. Meanwhile, supply-chain diversification and regional manufacturing investments are influencing long-term competitive strategies.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry Leaders

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc



Sanofi SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Eli Lilly and Company

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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