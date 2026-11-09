White House Lockdown As Car Crashes Near North Lawn, Driver Clashes With Secret Service Trump Inside Premises

MENAFN - Live Mint) A car crash near the White House in Washington DC triggered a temporary lockdown on Monday morning after the driver allegedly rammed into a sign at Lafayette Square Park and then got into a physical altercation with US Secret Service agents and National Guard personnel.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident took place at the northern end of Lafayette Square Park, directly opposite the White House's North Lawn. The Secret Service and Washington Metro Police are investigating the crash.

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly got out of the smoking vehicle and began throwing punches at federal law enforcement personnel who approached the car.

As per the news outlet, several Secret Service agents and National Guard soldiers surrounded the vehicle following the crash. The footage also captured the driver allegedly fighting with security personnel.

It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to crash into the sign or whether the incident was intentional.

The incident prompted security personnel to temporarily restrict movement around the White House.

At around 10 am ET on Monday, Secret Service agents instructed most reporters at the White House to move indoors and remain there, according to the Daily Mail.

The restrictions were imposed as authorities responded to the incident and secured the area around Lafayette Square Park.

The report said agents allowed White House journalists to leave the West Wing at around 10:30 am ET, allowing them to return to their television tents outside.

Trump at the White House

US President Donald Trump was at the White House when the incident unfolded, although he had not made a public appearance that day, the report said.

Authorities have not disclosed the driver's identity or established a motive behind the crash and subsequent altercation.

The Secret Service and Washington Metro Police are investigating the incident.