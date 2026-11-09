MENAFN - EIN Presswire) POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The guide distinguishes what a study tested, what a regulatory document covers and what the supplier can establish about the lot quoted; Nutrition BioTech supplies Urolithin A (CAS 1143-70-0) from U.S. ready stock.When a supplier includes a human study with a quotation for bulk Urolithin A powder, the first question for the buyer is which material the researchers actually tested. The name on the quotation may match the name in the paper. That alone does not identify the offered lot as the study material. Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio), a manufacturer and supplier of nutraceutical ingredients, addresses this purchasing question in its October 23 Urolithin A buyer's guide.I. Read the Study Before Filing ItThe guide shows how to read a study before placing it in a supplier file. Record the material identified by the authors, the form in which participants received it, the duration of the study and its primary endpoint. Then ask the supplier to document how the material offered for sale relates to the one described. Where the link cannot be established, the paper can still inform a technical question; it cannot verify the particular powder in the quotation.II. Read a Regulatory Document for Its ScopeA regulatory document calls for a different comparison: record its date, the material it describes and the intended use it addresses. For example, FDA's December 20, 2018 response letter to GRAS Notice No. 791 addresses the substance described in that notice and the food uses listed in it, and does not evaluate labeling claims. A file compiled for one material or use should not be presented as a determination about another without a documented basis. A useful supplier response identifies which part of the record is relevant and which part the buyer must still investigate for the intended market.III. Keep the Lot Records SeparateA published paper cannot identify the batch that will arrive. Buyers can request the specification version and records for the proposed lot and keep them alongside, but distinct from, the study and the regulatory file. The next reviewer then has a clear account of what is known about the compound, what was shown for a particular study material and what has been documented for the purchase.IV. Nutrition BioTech's Bulk Urolithin A Powder: Key TermsIngredient: Urolithin A powder, CAS 1143-70-0Assay: NLT 98.0% by HPLC; identity by HPLC and 1H NMRProduction route: Current production is by fermentationStock: Ready stock held in the United StatesMinimum order: 1 kgPackaging: 20 kg fiber drum with inner plastic bagDispatch: Within 3 working days of purchase orderQuality system: ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, HACCP; certificates on requestDocuments: Every lot ships with a lot-specific Certificate of Analysis. The public specification sheet is not a batch COA; lot COAs and supporting records are available for qualified buyer review before purchase.Buyer ResourcesUrolithin A buyer's guide: specifications, study evidence and regulatory records:Product specifications and sample requests:About Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio) manufactures and supplies nutraceutical ingredients, including bulk Urolithin A powder, NMN powder and ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), for B2B buyers. The company operates from 1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103, Pomona, CA 91766, United States. Website:

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Nutrition BioTech Guide Helps Bulk Urolithin A Powder Buyers Match Published Evidence to the Lot on Offer News Provided By Nutrition BioTech November 09, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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