An Icon Evolves: Scottsdale Mint Introduces New 5 Oz Silver Stacker® Bar

Scottsdale Mint 5 oz Silver Stacker® Bar

- Andrew MartineauCASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scottsdale Mint, a globally recognized precious metals manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its new 5 oz Silver StackerBar, marking the first new addition to its iconic Stackerbar lineup in 15 years. This highly anticipated release represents a significant milestone for one of the company's most recognizable bullion collections, combining its signature interlocking technology with a versatile new format designed for modern silver investors and collectors.Struck from 5 troy ounces of.999 fine silver, the new StackerBar features Scottsdale Mint's iconic crowned Lion emblem and proprietary interlocking design. Engineered for seamless compatibility with the existing 10 oz Silver StackerBar, the new format introduces greater flexibility, allowing customers to build customized silver stacks using multiple weights within the same collection.An Iconic Design, Reimagined for Greater VersatilitySince its introduction, the Scottsdale Mint's Stackercollection has distinguished itself from conventional silver bullion through its innovative interlocking technology, allowing individual bars to securely nest together rather than simply rest on top of one another. The new 5 oz Silver StackerBar continues this tradition with a raised crowned Lion emblem on the obverse and a complementary recessed reverse, creating the collection's signature interlocking functionality. What makes this release particularly noteworthy is its compatibility with the existing 10 oz Silver StackerBar. Two 5 oz Silver StackerBars fit precisely beneath a single 10 oz Silver StackerBar, allowing collectors to seamlessly combine different weights into one cohesive stack. This advancement introduces greater flexibility for existing Stackerenthusiasts while creating an accessible new entry point for customers discovering the collection for the first time.Precision Craftsmanship Meets Functional InnovationEvery detail of the 5 oz Silver StackerBar reflects Scottsdale Mint's commitment to precision manufacturing and purposeful design. The bar prominently displays the signature crowned Scottsdale Mint Lion, accompanied by its weight and purity markings. Its raised obverse, recessed reverse, and precision-textured edges create a distinctive appearance while supporting the functionality that has made the Stackercollection a favorite among bullion enthusiasts. Containing 5 troy ounces of.999 fine silver, the new format offers investors an additional option for building physical silver holdings in convenient increments without compromising the recognizable design or interlocking capabilities of the original collection.Building on 15 Years of StackerInnovationThe introduction of the 5 oz Silver StackerBar reinforces Scottsdale Mint's continued investment in product innovation and the evolution of its most established bullion collections. From its distinctive interlocking technology to its instantly recognizable Lion design, the Scottsdale Stackerseries demonstrates how thoughtful engineering and precision craftsmanship can transform traditional bullion into a unique ownership experience.AvailabilityThe Scottsdale Mint 5 oz Silver StackerBar is now available through Scottsdale Mint's official website and participating distribution channels. To explore the new release and the complete Scottsdale Mint Stackercollection, visitAbout Scottsdale MintScottsdale Mint, LLLP is a leading U.S.-based precious metals manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and global distribution of premium gold, silver, platinum, and copper products. Known for its innovative Stackertechnology, distinctive bullion designs, and sovereign coin programs, Scottsdale Mint serves investors, collectors, financial institutions, and government partners worldwide. With advanced manufacturing operations in Casper, Wyoming, Scottsdale Mint combines American craftsmanship, precision engineering, and innovative product development to deliver exceptional precious metals products to the global market.

MC Garofalo

Scottsdale Mint

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Scottsdale Mint 5oz Silver Stacker® Bar

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An Icon Evolves: Scottsdale Mint Introduces New 5 oz Silver Stacker® Bar News Provided By Scottsdale Mint November 09, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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