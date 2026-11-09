Opentech Alliance Completes SAM Systems Acquisition, Opens Global Orders For INSOMNIAC® Taplocktm

$100 NFC electronic lock for self storage offers flexible investment options, with first customer rollouts planned for mid-December

- Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the global PropTech leader in self storage, announced the completion of its acquisition of SAM Systems B.V., a Netherlands-based developer of smart lock technology. The transaction officially closed November 4, 2026, following the Letter of Intent announced in August.

With the acquisition complete, OpenTech has accelerated the anticipated rollout of INSOMNIAC® TapLockTM from Q1 2027 to mid-December 2026. The company is now accepting orders from self storage operators worldwide, with initial customer deployments expected before year-end.

“SAM Systems was founded by a self storage owner, so it's no shocker that TapLock is affordable, easy to install and has a service fee that only applies when a unit is occupied. We felt everything about the lock was innovative, and we knew we had to have it,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance.“People are already used to tapping their phones to pay at the pump, shop and go about their day. It's only natural that tenants increasingly expect that same convenience when accessing their storage units. We're excited to help operators meet that demand with NFC technology customers already know how to use.”

Developed specifically for self storage, TapLock employs Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to deliver a simple, keyless access experience. Tenants can unlock their units with a tap of their smartphone using OpenTech's Storage Genie® mobile app, eliminating the need for physical keys or access codes. Operators with their own mobile apps can also integrate OpenTech's software development kit (SDK), allowing tenants to access TapLock-equipped units through their existing app. Unlike many NFC locking solutions, TapLock uses active NFC technology to enable near-instant unlocking and eliminate wait time and tenant frustration.

TapLock also eliminates the need for additional sitewide network infrastructure, reducing installation complexity and costs. TapLocks are designed to be easy to install so managers can add them to a vacant unit as they prepare it for rental.

Priced at $100 per lock, TapLock incurs service fees only when a unit is occupied, making the solution particularly affordable for new developments and facilities still building occupancy. OpenTech also offers flexible investment structures, including options to bundle recurring service fees into the upfront lock purchase or eliminate the upfront cost altogether through a pay-as-you-go model, allowing operators to align their investment with capital budgets, facility needs and expansion plans.

TapLocks integrate with the IoE Control Center, bringing the solution into OpenTech's broader IoE Ecosystem alongside INSOMNIAC® CIA access control, INSOMNIAC® SmartMotionTM and INSOMNIAC SmartLock®.

Operators interested in INSOMNIAC TapLock can contact their OpenTech Business Development representative to discuss ordering and implementation options. Learn more about INSOMNIAC TapLock and OpenTech's full suite of electronic locking solutions at opentechalliance.

Kimberly Robinson

OpenTech Alliance

+1 602-324-8698

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OpenTech Alliance Completes SAM Systems Acquisition, Opens Global Orders for INSOMNIAC® TapLockTM News Provided By OpenTech Alliance November 09, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional...



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