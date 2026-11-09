Screenbeam Launches Virtual Screenbeam: The Screenbeam Experience, Now As Software

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

VSB Core brings BrowserCast-based wireless screen sharing to supported Android interactive flat panels with no ScreenBeam hardware required.

- Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ScreenBeam, a leader in wireless display and collaboration for education and enterprise, today announced Virtual ScreenBeam, a software platform that brings ScreenBeam's casting expertise and proven reliability to interactive flat panels with no receiver required. The first solution on the platform, VSB Core, installs directly on supported Android-based interactive flat panels. Presenters share from a compatible browser with a PIN, and the host uses Orchestrate Go to preview, approve, queue, and spotlight every screen before it goes live.

ScreenBeam, now in more rooms

For years, ScreenBeam has powered wireless screen sharing through its receivers. Virtual ScreenBeam brings that expertise and proven reliability to rooms that already have a supported interactive flat panel. Schools and businesses can add ScreenBeam to more classrooms and meeting spaces without buying new hardware.

"Most rooms already have a screen. What they're missing is an easy, controlled way to share to it," said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager of ScreenBeam. "Virtual ScreenBeam turns the interactive flat panels customers already own into ScreenBeam rooms, with no new hardware to buy, mount, or maintain. What sets VSB Core apart is Orchestrate Go. Anyone can share wirelessly, but only the host decides what goes on the screen. Teachers and meeting leaders stay in control, IT manages every room from one cloud console, and customers get the reliability they expect from ScreenBeam in many more rooms."

VSB Core offers two ways to share. With BrowserCast, presenters share a tab, a window, or their whole desktop straight from a browser, with no app to install. With Orchestrate Go, the host moderates the session from their own laptop: presenters are queued for the host to manage, and the host previews each contribution before accepting or denying it. The host can spotlight one presenter full screen, show up to four screens side by side, switch between the two in a tap, or stop and switch any presenter at any time. Nothing appears on the display without the host's approval.

VSB Core is built for rooms where many people need to share, but not all at once. Up to four presenters can be on screen together, with up to 40 participants connected and waiting their turn. Participants can join or leave without disconnecting anyone who is presenting.

IT teams install VSB Core once on each panel, through their MDM or by sideloading, and manage every room and license from CMS Cloud, ScreenBeam's cloud management system. Hosts sign in with an account set up by their IT department. Shared content is encrypted in transit. There is no app for presenters to install and no device for IT to mount.

Virtual ScreenBeam joins, rather than replaces, ScreenBeam's hardware receivers. Rooms that need video conferencing, native casting protocols, or casting across internal and guest networks are still best served by ScreenBeam receivers. Virtual ScreenBeam gives customers another way to get the reliability of ScreenBeam.

What VSB Core includes:

BrowserCast - Presenters share a tab, window, or desktop from a compatible browser by entering the PIN on the screen. No app to install.

Orchestrate Go - Moderated casting. The host decides who shares and when, from their own laptop. Preview each screen, then accept or deny it.

Presenter queue - Presenters are queued for the host to manage.

Spotlight - Put one presenter full screen in a tap.

Multiview - Show up to four screens side by side, and switch back to Spotlight when needed.

Presenter control - Stop or switch any presenter, any time, from the host view.

CMS Cloud - IT installs once, then manages rooms and licenses from one place.

Availability and pricing

VSB Core is available November 9, 2026, in the United States and Canada. Pricing ranges from $50 to $80 per screen per year, depending on quantity and subscription term. A free trial is available starting November 9, 2026, with no credit card required.

VSB Core runs on supported interactive flat panels running Android 8 or later with internet access. Presenters share from a compatible Windows 10/11, ChromeOS, or macOS Ventura laptop with internet access and must be on the same network as the display. Mobile device management (MDM) is recommended for deployment to displays but not required.

To learn more or start a free trial with no credit card required, visit or contact a ScreenBeam authorized dealer representative. Product terms: screenbeam/terms. Privacy policy: screenbeam/legal.

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for K-12, higher education, enterprise, and healthcare. One platform brings casting, collaboration, communication, and safety to every room, with central management for IT. ScreenBeam solutions are deployed in classrooms, campuses, and workplaces worldwide. Learn more at screenbeam.

Shakiba Ghanemzadeh

ScreenBeam Inc

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ScreenBeam Launches Virtual ScreenBeam: The ScreenBeam Experience, Now as Software News Provided By ScreenBeam November 09, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry



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