Wildlife Connect Introduces Adopt-A-Species Holiday Gift Collection To Help Protect Wildlife Around The World

Symbolically adopt a species this holiday season for the animal lover in your life. They receive a personalized adoption kit and proceeds benefit wildlife conservation projects focused on your animal of choice.

Founded by a teen social entrepreneur, the new symbolic adoption program gives animal lovers a meaningful way to support wildlife conservation globally.

- Isaac Rabkin, CEO and FounderLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wildlife Connect, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting animals around the world, has launched Adopt-a-Species, a new symbolic wildlife adoption program featuring 20 beloved animal species, from sloths and red pandas to sea turtles, snow leopards, elephants, and more.Proceeds from Adopt-a-Species help fund grants to vetted wildlife sanctuaries and conservation organizations working on the front lines to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect the species supporters choose. Wildlife Connect focuses on empowering smaller, often overlooked organizations doing critical hands-on conservation work, but lacking the visibility and resources they need to expand their impact.Whether shopping for a sloth lover, a penguin enthusiast, or someone who has everything, Adopt-a-Species offers a unique holiday gift for animal lovers of all ages. Supporters can choose from 20 animal species, each with its own symbolic adoption package.Adoption packages feature:* A personalized adoption certificate: A keepsake celebrating the symbolic adoption, personalized for the recipient.* A collectible species card: A vibrant, double-sided card packed with fascinating facts, conservation information, and ways to help.* A gold-plated 2026 Wildlife Connect ornament: A special keepsake commemorating the program's inaugural year.* An adorable plush animal: Starting at the $50 adoption level, an extra-soft, huggable reminder of the species you're helping protect.* A gift that gives back: Proceeds help fund conservation projects benefiting the chosen species.Four adoption levels are available, ranging from $25 to $250, with premium packages featuring larger plush animals and a heavy-duty canvas tote bag.Explore the collection at .A Different Approach to Wildlife ConservationThe need for wildlife protection has never been more urgent. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), approximately 48,600 species are threatened with extinction, including 41% of amphibians, 38% of sharks and rays, and 26% of mammals. Yet just 4% of U.S. charitable giving went to environment and animal organizations in 2025, according to Giving USA.For smaller wildlife sanctuaries and rescue organizations, the challenge goes beyond funding. Many operate with limited staff, resources, and visibility, while their teams work on the front lines rescuing injured animals, rehabilitating wildlife, and protecting endangered species.Wildlife Connect was created to help bridge that gap.Through Adopt-a-Species, donations support species-specific funds, with grants awarded to vetted sanctuaries and conservation projects selected by Wildlife Connect's Grants Committee. The nonprofit is also building a free global directory of wildlife sanctuaries and conservation organizations. Already featuring 110 species profiles and 82 organizations across 24 countries, the platform helps animal lovers discover and support organizations they might never otherwise encounter. The sanctuary directory is completely free for wildlife organizations to join."There are so many incredible organizations doing important work to protect animals, but many don't have the resources or recognition they deserve," said Isaac Rabkin, Founder and CEO of Wildlife Connect. "We want to give those organizations a voice and make it easier for people everywhere to support the animals they love."A Big Mission, Led by a Young EntrepreneurWildlife Connect was founded in 2022 by Isaac Rabkin, then just 13 years old, driven by his passion for animals and a desire to make a difference. Having visited wildlife sanctuaries around the world, Rabkin recognized that many organizations doing critical hands-on conservation work were also among the hardest to discover and support.Now 17, Rabkin has expanded Wildlife Connect from a passion project into a growing nonprofit combining technology, philanthropy, and wildlife conservation. Its initiatives include a global sanctuary directory, species education resources, and the new Adopt-a-Species program."I've always loved animals, but I wanted to do more than just raise awareness," said Rabkin. "I wanted to build something that could actually help the organizations protecting them. Adopt-a-Species is our next big step toward making that happen."Give a Gift That Gives Back This Holiday SeasonSupporters can make a difference by purchasing an Adopt-a-Species gift, exploring the sanctuary directory, or joining the Wildlife Connect Ambassadors volunteer program.This holiday season, give something they'll love while helping protect something we all love: wildlife.Shop Adopt-a-Species at .

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Introducing Adopt-a-Species, by Wildlife Connect

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Wildlife Connect Introduces Adopt-a-Species Holiday Gift Collection to Help Protect Wildlife Around the World News Provided By Wildlife Connect November 09, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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